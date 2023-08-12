Tottenham Hotspur could be set to make their first huge gaffe under Ange Postecoglou, with an outstanding reason to avoid this touted transfer...

Who could replace Kane at Tottenham?

Romelu Lukaku is something of a pariah in Italy at the moment since returning to Chelsea after the conclusion of his loan.

Having been vocal in his love for Inter Milan, the Nerazzurri were incensed to find out that the Belgium international was flirting with the idea of joining Juventus. More recently, it is the fans of the Turin outfit that have made their feelings known, with the fans protesting against his signing by storming the pitch likely due to his ties with their rivals.

Now it is the Lilywhites who could be set to swoop in, with Italian outlet Calciomercato suggesting they are planning a move for the 30-year-old outcast.

The report suggests that he is an 'old passion' of Daniel Levy's, and with the expected departure of Harry Kane, a new starting striker is needed. However, it is a wonder whether even the Spurs fans would want this move to come to fruition.

How many goals did Romelu Lukaku score for Chelsea?

Whilst the one-time Manchester United man has enjoyed a largely successful career, recent campaigns have tarnished his reputation somewhat, likely leading to such turmoil regarding his potential deal.

After all, he is the player who has accumulated the highest cumulative transfer fee in history. This does not happen without a degree of quality, which was best showcased during his stints with Everton and Inter.

The former arguably kickstarted his career, becoming their all-time top scorer in the Premier League era before moving to the Red Devils. Then, after departing Old Trafford, his 34-goal haul across all competitions in his debut year in Italy fired the San Siro outfit to the Serie A title.

However, that form has waned more recently, having returned to Chelsea for a mouth-watering £97.5m fee, before returning to Inter on loan just one year later with just 15 goals in total for the Blues.

A shocking interview where he lambasted the west London outfit drew scorn from Graeme Souness, who claimed: "I can’t tell you a worse thing that a player can do at this moment in the season. To come out and say basically I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to play with players I’m playing with anymore and the manager. And how that damages Chelsea going forward, it has to.”

This has seen his goal tally drop to eight and ten in the Premier League and Serie A respectively, with his stock deservedly plummeting. Football Transfers detail this, as his value now sits at €40.9m (£35m).

Journalist Mohammad Butt had arguably found out Lukaku way before the downfall, branding him "slow and sluggish" back in 2018.

Postecoglou has been decidedly proficient in this transfer window, methodically improving his squad all across the board with careful additions for largely within market value.

Even though the Kane situation is a frustrating one, it should not spur the Australian boss to throw aside his planning for a quick fix.

The Belgian mercenary would solve few of their issues, and has seen a career slowly decrease in quality in recent years. It would certainly not offer a long-term solution to the revolution they are seeking to usher in, likely proving to be the first howler of the new era.