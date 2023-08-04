Arsenal had seemingly tied up the bulk of their summer business, and yet rumours persist suggesting they could still swoop in late for another big-money acquisition...

Is Romeo Lavia leaving Southampton?

That's according to journalist Miguel Delaney, who wrote in his piece for the Independent that a number of Premier League clubs are considering an eleventh-hour move to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton, who has been under intense transfer scrutiny from Liverpool of late.

Having seen two bids rejected for his services, it has seemingly allowed the Gunners to return for the Belgian youngster, reigniting their interest alongside Chelsea and Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta, it has already been suggested, will likely have to sell before he can buy again. The suggestion within this report is that the 19-year-old midfielder will be his first purchase once he shifts on some of the deadwood.

The Saints are reportedly holding out for £50m for their young gem.

How good is Romeo Lavia?

To enjoy such a fine debut campaign in the Premier League at such a tender age has unsurprisingly earmarked the ace for future success, with some of England's finest clubs now vying for his signature.

However, of all the suitors showing interest, the north London outfit are arguably the most advanced in their road to dominating the division. Just last season saw them fall painfully short of toppling Manchester City in the league against all the odds, and they have already bolstered that squad heavily.

Now, with the introduction of Lavia, Arteta could perfect his outfit ready to challenge not just in the upcoming term, but for the next decade given their shared youth.

Bringing in such a busy, relentless defensive midfielder will be a keen addition not just to offer them more control in the engine room, but to help screen a backline that was often left exposed following William Saliba's injury.

With the Frenchman back and ready to thrive once more, having the Manchester City academy graduate just in front of him could offer the necessary security not just to take his ball playing to the next level, but also make his job defending far easier.

Early on last season, some pundits sought to strike up a rivalry between Arsenal's 22-year-old centre-back and Virgil van Dijk, who has enjoyed many successful years since his Anfield switch.

Whilst it was a debate certainly worth having, the general consensus remained that the Dutchman reigned supreme.

After all, the Premier League and Champions League winner remained as cool on the ball as ever despite the struggles Liverpool felt last year; he still maintained a 91% pass accuracy, a 100% dribble success rate, and therefore an average rating of 7.10 in the league, via Sofascore.

Meanwhile, Saliba could only muster a 6.96 average rating, yet did also manage a 91% pass accuracy and 90% dribble success rate of his own, via Sofascore.

The two share frightening similarities in terms of stature and play style, yet whoever Lavia chooses to move to could make the difference in shifting the tide between them.

Especially given he posted a 6.80 average rating in the league as his Saints side finished rock bottom, buoyed by an 86% pass accuracy, 68% dribble success rate, 2.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game, via Sofascore.

He was his club's eighth-highest-rated player despite his youth, and his tackling would have ranked him joint-first among Arsenal's players last campaign.

Journalist Benjy Nurick sought to supplement such a notion:

"Romeo Lavia was an absolute monster tonight. Quite possibly the best midfielder on the pitch. Seemed to win everything, so clean in possession, and controlling so much of the game."

Perhaps a switch to the Emirates could now see Saliba reach new heights, beyond that of Van Dijk, and in turn, allow Lavia to grow into a consistently stunning midfield general under Arteta for the foreseeable future.