Arsenal, amidst all their high-profile transfer endeavours, could be set to secure one star under the radar...

What's the latest on Romeo Lavia to Arsenal?

That's according to football.london, who sought to detail the various players linked with a switch to the Emirates.

Whilst it is a piece dominated by the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, Romeo Lavia is one such name that could very easily be missed. However, the information they provide is crucial, suggesting that they are close to an agreement over personal terms with the Belgium international.

Although rumours surrounding Manchester City's interest in Declan Rice might have Gunners fans feeling deflated, this should offer a small uplift in that a similarly solid midfield option seems poised to join.

It was noted earlier this week that Southampton would command a fee of £50m to sanction the exit of their young star, but Edu has already proven himself a shrewd negotiator who is willing to wait on a cheaper deal to appear.

Is Romeo Lavia better than Thomas Partey?

In acquiring this teenage sensation, it could spell terrible news for Thomas Partey, who already continues to be linked with an exit.

Whilst the midfield titan enjoyed one of his standout years in north London, it seems Mikel Arteta is keen on expelling his older players in order to usher in a brighter future. Fortunately for him, the Ghana international boasts plenty of suitors, with Juventus the latest to be linked with a move for him.

What makes this arguably the perfect swap is that Lavia boasts huge similarities with the 30-year-old, and yet is 11 years his junior.

In a Saints side that finished rock-bottom of the Premier League table, the 19-year-old general remained a solid asset in their engine room, never letting the side down. As such, he maintained a 6.80 average rating, buoyed by his 86% pass accuracy, 2.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game, via Sofascore.

Journalist Jacob Tanswell was particularly enamoured with some of the work of the Citizens academy graduate, writing on Twitter: "Romeo Lavia having the courage and awareness to perform a no-touch turn (which was the only right decision) is frankly ridiculous."

Despite his youth, he was happy to sit at the base of the midfield, screening the back four and allowing the foundation for his team to play. Partey operated in a similar role, and thus also recorded 2.1 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per game in the league, as per Sofascore.

With their midfield stalwart seemingly heading for an exit, and a move for his replacement nearing, it seems all signs are pointing towards Arteta continuing his youth-focused revolution, with his Ghanaian general potentially all set to become the latest victim of such an approach.