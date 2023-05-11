Arsenal's desperation to claim the Premier League title seems set for failure in this, their first real tangible attempt at it under Mikel Arteta.

It has been an admirable effort, but it takes more than that to claim the ultimate silverware when facing Pep Guardiola's rampant Manchester City.

Having won the league in four of the last five seasons, and seemingly set to add another from this campaign, Edu will have to work overtime this summer window to add the necessary quality to elevate the Gunners to that level.

Extra depth in certain positions is surely the first item of business after it arguably let them down during the crucial stages of their season, but following that it seems that the Brazilian has his sights set on a new midfield presence to battle with the ageing Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Whilst moves for Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice have been touted, there remains the suggestion that the Gunners could still move for Southampton's Romeo Lavia, who moves ever-closer to relegation with each passing game week - according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Should the Saints succumb to the drop, and the Cityzens refrain from exercising their reported £40m buy-back clause, it could mark a fine opportunity to sign a teenage sensation with all the makings of a mini-Partey.

How has Romeo Lavia played this season?

Enjoying what is his debut year in the Premier League, the 19-year-old midfielder has more than held his own against some top opponents. His 6.85 rating is indicative of this, which is a figure upheld by an impressive two tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game, via Sofascore.

However, what truly marks him out as a future star is his composure in possession, as the teenager is not overawed by the opportunity that has presented itself; he has instead stepped up. His 86% pass accuracy serves to prove this, alongside an impressive 1.13 successful take-ons per 90 too.

Although the Ghanaian general obviously occupies his position on a much grander scale, their shared key assets suggest that in time Lavia could seek to emulate the 29-year-old, who still boasts a few good years left at the top.

Should the Belgian sign this summer, it would give him ample time to grow under the wing of the £200k-per-week titan, thus taking his place seamlessly upon his eventual exit. After all, he was labelled as a "future world-class midfielder" by football podcaster and YouTuber Sharmarke 'Sharky' Mohamud.

This season has seen Partey imperious within Arteta's engine room, with his 7.11 rating maintained alongside an 88% pass accuracy and 2.2 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

It is clear that the similarities are there, and with Lavia likely to be happy as a backup for at least a few years, it could prove the perfect move to sign an apprentice who would already be knocking on the door of the master.