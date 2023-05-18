Chelsea's squad is laden with quality, although with the money spent on it of late, that is to be expected. For one manager who can find the right system to fit them into, there is a veritable gold mine at Stamford Bridge, just waiting to be excavated and showcased to the world.

But, for now, they are far from that lucrative stage.

In fact, the Blues currently sit in 11th, on track to record one of their worst Premier League finishes in history. Frank Lampard could not right the wrongs of Graham Potter before him, and so it seems set to be Mauricio Pochettino who'll be the latest to try his hand at one of the hardest and most cutthroat jobs in world football.

The Argentine has earned this job predominantly off the back of his work in reigniting Tottenham Hotspur and turning them into a powerhouse of English football once again. When handed time and backing, everyone has already seen what he can do.

He, therefore, seems best placed to take over this dormant outfit, with the belief that his past successes can translate into this current predicament.

However, in order to unlock what already resides in west London, the 51-year-old will first command a few purchases of his own.

In signing mooted transfer target Romeo Lavia from the recently relegated Southampton, he could invoke the past success of Victor Wanyama, who he also snagged from the Saints to be his midfield rock in north London.

The youngster retains his £40m buy-back clause from Manchester City, and the Championship-bound outfit could demand a fee similar.

How has Romeo Lavia played this season?

Despite being just 19 years old, this midfield powerhouse has shone in the engine room of a side seriously lacking quality and experience. The 6.83 average rating of the Belgian does not do justice to just how imperious he has been, with his two tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game upheld by an 86% pass accuracy, via Sofascore.

With little flash about his game, this workmanlike teenage sensation has all the hallmarks of a young Wanyama, who too acted as something of a destroyer under Pochettino.

In what was arguably his standout season in north London, during the 2015/16 campaign, the Kenyan showcased such defensive superiority that mirrors the path Lavia seems set to follow.

Alongside his 7.00 average rating, his 82% pass accuracy was buoyed by 3.1 tackles, 2.3 interceptions and 2.1 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

He truly was the "monster" that broadcaster and ex-professional Gabriel Zakuani branded him back in 2012, which is coincidentally the same label attached to Southampton's young superstar by journalist Benjy Nurick, who wrote back in January:

"Romeo Lavia was an absolute monster tonight. Quite possibly the best midfielder on the pitch."

Now playing in the MLS, it is easy to forget just how influential Wanyama was in the triumphs Pochettino earned with the Lilywhites.

Should he now kickstart his new regime with a similar signing, perhaps he can go one further and actually add the host of silverware he was missing from an otherwise successful tenure at Spurs.