It's been a dismal season for Tottenham Hotspur so far this year.

Ange Postecoglou's side came into the campaign hopeful of building on their fifth-place finish last year but currently find themselves down in 11th place in the Premier League, with more losses than wins to their name.

Now, the North Londoners are the second-highest scorers in the league, so the issue clearly lies in defence, as they have conceded an astounding 28 goals in just 19 games.

So, recent reports linking the club with an exciting up-and-coming centre-back who could be an upgrade on Cristian Romero should come as no surprise.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from the Mail on Sunday via Goodison News, Tottenham are one of several sides keen on Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite.

The report claims that the North Londoners have already held internal talks over potentially signing the Englishman next month as they look for ways to solve their dire injury issues in defence.

Now, while the interest from other sides like Manchester United is far from ideal, the most significant obstacle to the Lilywhites completing this deal is the hefty price tag the Toffees have placed on the centre-back's head - a cool £80m.

It would certainly require a monumental investment from Spurs to get this deal over the line, but given Branthwaite's ability and potential, it could prove worth it down the line, especially as he could be an upgrade on Romero.

How Branthwaite compares to Romero

So, if Levy and Co were to sanction such a massive outlay on Branthwaite next month, they wouldn't do it with the intention of making him a rotation option.

No, the Englishman would come into the club as a starter, and, as such, he'd be up against the likes of Micky van de Ven and Romero for a place in the team, and as the former offers so much with his electrifying pace, it's likely the latter that would be his primary competition for a starting berth.

With that said, then, how do the pair stack up against one another? Well, given the position they play in for their sides, output is not a hugely relevant metric.

Instead, we'll take a look under the hood at the pair's underlying numbers from the start of last season to today, and when doing that, it's the Toffees star who just about edges things.

For example, while the Argentine is the better passer of the ball and makes more tackles overall, the "colossal" Everton star, as dubbed by Statman Dave, blocks more shots, makes more interceptions and clearances, has a better success rate when tackling dribblers, commits fewer fouls, gives away fewer penalties and is dispossessed less often, all per 90.

Romero vs Branthwaite Statistics per 90 Romero Branthwaite Passing Accuracy 91.3% 80.8% Tackles 2.22 1.92 Dribblers Tackled 1.12 1.21 Dribblers Tackled success rate 71.2% 73.6% Shots Blocked 0.60 0.92 Passes Blocked 0.81 0.43 Interceptions 1.36 1.40 Clearances 3.30 4.65 Dispossessed 0.17 0.09 Red Cards 0.02 0.00 Fouls Committed 0.91 0.59 Penalties Conceded 0.05 0.02 Own Goals 0.02 0.00 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 & 24/25 PL Season

Finally, there is one other significant advantage the £35k-per-week titan has over his potential competition: his height.

The 22-year-old "monster," as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, comes in at a massive 6 foot 5, while the Argentine is just 6 foot 1.

That is a significant difference for a defender, especially when the Lilywhites have generally been bullied at set-pieces since Postecoglou took charge last year.

Ultimately, Romero is an undeniably talented footballer, but as things stand, Branthwaite's statistics and physical stature give him a slight edge.

Therefore, signing the Everton gem next year would be a brilliant decision and a real sign of intent.