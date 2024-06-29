Newcastle United are lurking for the potential signing of a £114,000-a-week star this summer, with the player wanting an improved salary.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are looking to strengthen their squad all over the pitch during the summer transfer window, with a new goalkeeper seemingly a key point of focus for Eddie Howe.

Burnley stopper James Trafford has emerged as a primary target between the sticks and Newcastle are reportedly "optimistic" that they can strike a deal for the Englishman, needing to pay £20m for his services.

The Magpies are also thought to have made an approach for AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, who has impressed for the Serie A giants since arriving from Chelsea, also winning five caps for England. He is being looked at as an ideal defensive partner for Sven Botman, but would have to be patient before lining up alongside the Dutchman, considering he is out with a serious knee injury.

Another rumoured option for Newcastle this summer is Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville, who is seen as a perfect foil for Alexander Isak, providing quality from out wide and dovetailing with the striker effectively. The fact that the Whites failed to seal promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season could work in the Magpies' favour.

Newcastle eyeing £114,000-a-week ace

According to El Chiringuito journalist Marco Benito [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are interested in signing Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo this summer, looking to take advantage of his current situation by showing a willingness to pay up to £68m to get their man.

Barca are struggling to get the Uruguayan to sign a new deal at the club, with the 25-year-old wanting an improvement on his current £114,000-a-week wages, and the Magpies and Manchester City are "best placed" to snap him up.

Araujo could be a signing of real intent if Newcastle managed to strike a deal in the coming weeks, considering he is arguably one of Europe's leading central defenders currently. Barcelona legend Carles Puyol certainly rates him highly, saying of him last year:

"He’s having a very good season, he’s in extraordinary condition. I’ll stick with what they’ve told me, because I don’t know him personally, but he’s very professional, humble, he always gives his best in training and matches and that’s where his performance is. Right now, if he’s not the best central defender in the world, he’s among the top three. He’s young, he still has room for improvement and I think we have a very good central defender at Barcelona for many years to come."

Such praise from a legend of the game says so much about Araujo's quality, and considering he is still only 25 years of age, he and Botman could forge a monstrous defensive pairing for years to come at St James' Park.

However, the lure of City is clearly a great one considering their chances of winning major trophies every season, and staying at Barca is also still an option if they accept his wage demands. Newcastle must do all they can to sign him, though, in what could be such a significant addition as they seek a return to the Champions League.