Tottenham Hotspur have been named as "big" contenders to sign one club's "exceptional" player - and he's even in England right now.

Spurs make transfer plans for January

The north Londoners have made no secret of their desire to bring in fresh faces next month, with manager Ange Postecoglou already admitting that Spurs are working hard on January signings behind the scenes.

"It is challenging, [but] the reason [we want to do business early] is obviously where we're at injury-wise and the players we're going to miss," said Postecoglou to Standard Sport last week.

"We've got some significant games in January and signing somebody late in the month could mean they haven't been able to make an impact in those games.

"We're pushing hard, but you need all parties to agree. Other clubs, particularly if it's players they want [to keep], will be wanting to hold on to them for as long as possible for their own reasons through January.

"It is a challenge, I get that, but everyone at the club is working hard to get the best outcomes for us and we’ll see how it goes."

A centre-back is rumoured to be the club's top priority next month, leading to Spurs talks over signing Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice. Meanwhile, it's also believed Postecoglou is keen to add another midfielder and forward to his ranks (The Athletic).

There have been many wingers linked in the last month alone, including Juventus wingers Samuel Iling-Junior and Matias Soule. Tottenham are targeting both Iling-Junior and Soule ahead of January, according to reports, but Swedish wonderkid Roony Bardghji is another player on their radar.

The 18-year-old, who scored against Man United in FC Copenhagen's historic 4-3 win over the Red Devils earlier this term, has already set his name alight in the Champions League.

Tottenham's best performers in the Premier League - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) James Maddison 7.58 Son Heung-min 7.38 Dejan Kulusevski 7.24 Pedro Porro 7.23 Cristian Romero 7.20

Nicknamed the 'Swedish Messi', he's seen as one of his country's hottest prospects right now, and recent reports suggest that Spurs have held talks with Bardghji's agents (90min).

Copenhagen are apparently prepared to green-light his sale next month, though he won't actually leave Denmark till the end of 2023/24.

Spurs now "big" suitors for Bardghji

According to Danish news outlet BT, sharing an update on Bardghji's situation, Spurs are "big" contenders to sign Bardghji and the young winger is even in London right now.

It is unclear whether his trip to England is related to any proposed transfer, with Chelsea also firmly in the race to seal a deal for him.

The teenager's possible move away is certainly one to watch, though, as he could break the record for any previous Danish Super League transfer according to BT.

"He has an understanding of the game, as well as good balance and coordination," said his coach at under-17 level for Sweden, Roger Franzen (via The Mail).

"He has exceptional technique with the ball at his feet. It's incredibly difficult to take the ball off him. He is good one-on-one and has a good shot. He can shoot with both feet, even if he is basically left-footed, he can finish with the right as well."