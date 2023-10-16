Everton boast one of the most prolific academies in the entire Premier League, having produced a steady stream of young stars for decades now.

However, few excited in recent memory like Ross Barkley, who seemingly was destined to go to the very top.

How good was Ross Barkley?

Having slowly worked his way into the first team under initially David Moyes and later Roberto Martinez, his true breakthrough year came during the 2013/14 campaign, where he featured 34 times in the number ten spot, scoring six goals.

It marked a fine return for the powerful youngster, who knew exactly how to utilise his tall, gangly frame to retain possession whilst dancing past defenders.

The 29-year-old would swiftly grow into one of the division's brightest prospects, with the 2015/16 term arguably marking his peak, notching 16 league goal contributions, and seemingly living up to the hype that Martinez had built for the former Preston North End loanee: "The power and pace he has combined with that technical ability and ball control makes him special.

"Sometimes you get a really talented footballer that is skilful on the ball, or the powerful and strong (player) that can show that physicality on the pitch. He’s got both."

A towering but tricky midfielder with an eye for a goal and an assist, fans have seemingly never forgiven him for the manner of his £15m Chelsea switch, especially given they could have arguably earned around £50m the summer earlier. However, when he played for the Toffees he was adored.

So, with another similar star emerging in Sean McAllister, perhaps fans could be set to enjoy their next creative star set to dominate the Premier League.

Who is Sean McAllister?

Although he is yet to claim his first senior appearance, the 21-year-old maestro has been posting consistently impressive numbers for the U21s, and could soon be in line for a debut should he maintain his form.

After all, the former U19 Northern Ireland international has just enjoyed a stellar season for the youth sides, where his versatility saw him feature in no less than seven different roles. And yet, despite that uncertainty, he would still post ten goal contributions across just 19 games in all competitions.

Whilst he does not boast the natural physique of Barkley, many have rushed to laud the mindset of the midfield wizard, which has helped him rise to any challenges in his path. In fact, upon signing a new contract last year, Director of Football Kevin Thelwell was keen to praise him: "We are very pleased Sean has signed a new contract.

"Sean has a lot of the key elements you require as a midfielder – technical ability, energy, composure and a strong work-ethic – and we are looking forward to helping him continue to progress.."

It is worth noting that, in the year before his loan spell with the Lilywhites, the current Luton Town man would only record six goal contributions 14 youth clashes. Already McAllister seems ready for that show of faith, to potentially become the answer to their goalscoring prayers and finally start adding some much-needed goals to Sean Dyche's engine room.