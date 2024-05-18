Glasgow Rangers conceded three goals in the Premiership just once all season prior to the third Old Firm clash at the start of April.

Since then, however, the Light Blues conceded three against Celtic, Ross County and now Hearts in the final game of the campaign, as a once resolute defence turned fragile.

Although they fell behind to the Jambos, Philippe Clement’s men eventually scored three goals without reply, looking like all three points would be sealed.

Two goals in the final ten minutes from the Tynecastle side ruined the day, however, and now Clement has a week to prepare for the Scottish Cup final.

Despite the draw, several players did their chances of appearing in the starting XI at Hampden no harm at all, particularly Ross McCausland.

Ross McCausland’s game in numbers vs Hearts

The Northern Irishman was unleashed from the first whistle against the Jambos in a bid to break down their defence and cause chaos down the right flank.

Not only did the youngster get on the scoresheet for the second match in succession, but he also made two key passes, created a big chance while succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts in what was a mature performance.

Ross McCausland's stats vs Hearts Goals 1 Assists 0 Key passes 2 Dribble attempts (successful) 2 (2) Big chances created 1 Via Sofascore

He did manage to complete only 20 of his 27 attempted passes, however - three fewer than Jack Butland in goal - which is something that he will need to improve on, especially if he is chosen to start the cup final next week.

McCausland was even given match rating of 8/10 by Football Insider for his display at Tynecastle and there is no doubt that he should be starting against Celtic at Hampden.

Ross McCausland’s statistics this season

The 2023/24 season has been one to remember for McCausland, certainly on a personal level, as he emerged as a regular in the first-team setup at Ibrox.

Indeed, at the time of writing, the winger has played 37 times for the Light Blues in all competitions, scoring four goals and chipping in with five assists, not a bad tally for a rookie season in senior football.

There are things to work on of course, but he will have an entire summer under Clement preparing for the challenges of next season and this could give him confidence to improve even further.

Along with his goal contributions, the 21-year-old has also created three big chances, averaged 1.3 key passes per game and succeeded with 0.9 dribbles per game, again, solid numbers for his first proper season in the Ibrox first team.

Related Rangers: Beale could replace Wright with Ross McCausland The young winger should be given an opportunity in the senior side next season.

McCausland started both the League Cup final and Scottish Cup semi-final, which took place at Hampden. Thus, he shouldn’t be fazed by performing on the biggest stage, having had a couple of experiences already this season.

After today’s display, the machine has certainly made himself undroppable for next week and Clement will need a performance of similar devastation in the final third if they are to win their second Scottish Cup in three years.