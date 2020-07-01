New York Stadium

Key information about New York Stadium

The New York Stadium is the home of Rotherham United and has been since the ground was built in 2012. The stadium is also known as the AESSEAL New York Stadium for sponsorship purposes and is located in South Yorkshire, pretty close to their old Millmoor ground.

Its current capacity is 12,000 with a pitch size of 101m x 66m. Of course, there is no running track surrounding the field, the surface is laid down with natural grass and the approximate cost of construction was around £20m.

The record attendance stands at 11,758 from the game against Sheffield United on 7 September 2013.

A history of New York Stadium

The New York Stadium doesn’t exactly have the richest of histories simply because it is quite a modern ground, having been built in 2012 after the planning permission was granted two years prior to that. Before they moved to the new stadium, Rotherham United had spent over a 100 years at Millmoor and the first plans to move out were laid down in 2008 after a dispute with the ground owner Ken Booth.

Even though there were other ideas for a possible name of the stadium, such as ‘The Foundry’ and ‘The Waterfront Stadium’, the New York Stadium was coined and adopted in 2011 after the area the ground is actually laid upon. That and Guest and Chrimes, who sold them the area, used to make fire hydrants for New York City.

The stadium was officially opened on 12 March 2012 with the first-match being a pre-season clash against Barnsley on 21 July that same year. The league debut came in August as Rotherham welcomed and defeated Burton Albion 3-0.

In November 2014, however, the club announced that the naming rights of the stadium had been sold, christening the ground to AESSEAL New York Stadium after a deal conducted with the local company AESSEAL.

Of course, since it is a really modern stadium, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see it’s indeed an all-seater and its capacity can easily be increased if needed. The construction itself cost between £17 – £20m and at the very beginning of the 2014/15 campaign, they even added a large video screen in the northwest corner of the ground.

Tickets to watch Rotherham United at New York Stadium

All the tickets to watch Rotherham United at New York Stadium can be purchased on the club’s official website and are also fairly affordable. Of course, the price itself varies depending on the time when it is bought, the age group of the buyer and the stand you choose to watch the game from. The most expensive adult ticket costs £27 but they also have a pricing plan to reward fans for purchasing their tickets before the day of the match, giving them a discount in that case.

There is also an option to buy half-season and season tickets which give supporters an overall discount over the course of the whole (or half) the campaign. They can also be found on Rotherham United’s official website.

