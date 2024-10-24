Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane believes the atmosphere at Ipswich Town has softened after a tough start on the pitch, taking away a huge part of what usually makes promoted teams tough to beat.

The Tractor Boys will have been expecting a difficult start to life in the Premier League, and it has certainly been that, as they are still yet to pick up their first win of the league season. Kieran McKenna’s side sit on four points, one place above the relegation zone.

One player who has been fairly regular in the Ipswich side this season is Kalvin Phillips, as he looks to get his career back on track while on loan at Portman Road. The midfielder has played five times in the league this season, but a report has now emerged that Ipswich chiefs are not happy with Phillips’ condition. They are “amazed” by his lack of mobility and running power, while insiders say his fitness is nowhere near Premier League level.

Meanwhile, despite Ipswich’s struggles this season, it hasn’t stopped top Premier League teams from keeping an eye on their best players. Ipswich signed Liam Delap in the summer, and he has done rather well in the early months of his career at the club, so much so that Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Delap.

The Tractor Boys are said to have an asking price of 40 million euros (£33.3 million), as Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and former club Manchester City are also interested. Ipswich will be hoping Delap can be among the goals more often as they look to get their first win under their belt, but Roy Keane believes the fans can also play their part.

Roy Keane reacts to Ipswich's tough start

Speaking on the latest episode of Stick to Football podcast, relayed by the East Anglian Daily Times, Roy Keane believes lack of energy from Ipswich Town fans is an issue after such a tricky start. The former Town manager fears for the Tractor Boys this season, as they look destined to struggle in the top flight.

Keane, who managed Ipswich between 2009 and 2011, thinks his former club and Southampton will both be relegated this season. He states that seeing the lack of energy from the crowd at Portman Road could be a factor in their struggles, as home games are supposed to be massive opportunities for sides near the bottom of the table.

"I fear for Southampton and Ipswich with relegation this season. Even when they are struggling, the energy of the crowd keeps you going in the first few weeks, but even that is looking like it’s going already.

Ipswich Town's 2024/25 Premier League home results Ipswich 0-2 Liverpool Ipswich 1-1 Fulham Ipswich 2-2 Aston Villa Ipswich 0-2 Everton

“When the defeats are getting to you each week, they’re starting to look physically smaller than their opposition. Even Everton going down to Ipswich last weekend and getting a result, I bet that Ipswich saw that as a good opportunity of getting three points and would have been thoroughly disappointed.”

Ipswich are not back at Portman Road until next weekend, as they face a tricky tie away at Brentford on Saturday, a match that McKenna will hope will be where they pick up their first win of the league season.