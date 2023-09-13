Roy Keane is widely considered as one of the best Premier League players of all time. The 67-cap Republic of Ireland international won seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one Champions League with Manchester United.

His stern, no-nonsense attitude is often trivialised within the media nowadays, as he commonly works as a pundit for Sky Sports and ITV, but back in his playing career, it brought him a lot of controversial moments, including a high-profile bust-up with Sir Alex Ferguson.

Notwithstanding that, there is also little doubt it contributed to many of his achievements and successes.

Today at Football FanCast we delve into Roy Keane's career and most talked-about moments.

How old is Roy Keane?

Roy Keane was born on the 10th of August 1971, in Cork, Ireland.

He is 52-years-old.

Who is Roy Keane's wife?

Roy met Theresa Doyle in 1992, when the midfielder was playing for Nottingham Forest.

Keane's family consists of five children, Shannon, Caragh, Aidan, Leah and Alanna. Roy also has two grandkids, a granddaughter and a grandson, which he revealed during his experiment on Instagram.

What is Roy Keane's height?

Roy Keane stands at a whopping 5ft 10 (177.8cm).

How much did Man Utd pay for Roy Keane?

Manchester United paid Nottingham Forest a British transfer record fee of £3.75m to sign 21-year-old midfielder Roy Keane in the summer of 1993.

Remarkably, Keane had agreed a deal with Blackburn Rovers prior to the switch but Sir Alex Ferguson's 11th-hour attempt to hijack the move was successful, to the anger of Rovers boss Kenny Daglish.

Keane later recalled how the transfer saga unfolded: "I agreed a deal and shook hands with him. I went back to Cork and, on the Sunday morning, woke up and I got a phone-call from Sir Alex to my house back in Cork and he said will you come and meet with me for talks tomorrow. I said look, I shook hands with Blackburn and he said don't worry about that! Kenny was fuming!"

"We had to sign Roy Keane," said Sir Alex."It was absolutely vital for the club's future."

And, as they say, the rest is history...

Why did Roy Keane leave Man Utd?

Roy Keane left Manchester United in November 2005, ending a 12-and-a-half-year spell, to the shock of football fans across the globe. A bust-up with Sir Alex three weeks prior was the catalyst for his departure.

Keane angered the United boss when he launched an attack on his teammates following a 4-1 defeat to Middlesborough at the Riverside Stadium.

MUTV interviewed the injured midfielder to get his thoughts on the game but he certainly didn't hold back. In fact, the footage wasn't allowed to be aired and the club attempted to delete the tape, as reported by The Mirror.

Sir Alex, whilst not naming Keane, appeared to provide his thoughts on his captain's rant after United's victory over Chelsea on November 6, 2005.

“You don’t criticise any Manchester United player outside the doors. I have never done and I won’t. I am unremitting in that respect. Totally unequivocal. My stance is there and it doesn’t change,” said Ferguson.

After a rocky few months thereafter, Keane left by mutual consent following a live MUTV phone-in, in which the Irishman announced it'd be his last season at the club.

And that was the final straw for Sir Alex and the hierarchy.

Was Roy Keane an aggressive player?

Roy Keane has certainly had his fair share of heated moments on the pitch, but perhaps 'no-nonsense' would be a better term to use.

The classic encounter between Keane and Patrick Vieira in the Highbury tunnel is an iconic moment that demonstrates his passion for defending teammates (maybe not in an MUTV interview).

The video below shows the midfielder confronting Vieira for 'picking' on his teammate Gary Neville prior to a fixture between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 1st, 2005.

In an interview after the match, the Red Devils skipper said: “I don’t want to go into too much detail but Patrick is six-foot-four… he says something about Gary Neville. I said ‘come and have a go at me’ - simple as that.

“If players want to intimidate some of my teammates, then let’s have a go at some of the other players. They think Gary Neville’s an easy target. I weren’t having it.”

Keane had the last laugh, though, as his side defeated the Gunners 4-2 on away soil.

How many red cards did Roy Keane get?

Roy Keane received seven red cards throughout his career but his dismissal for a challenge on Manchester City's Alfie Haaland was by far the worst.

What is this infamous Roy Keane tackle on Alfie Haaland?

Over three years prior to the horrific tackle in April 2001, Keane went in for what appeared to be a trip on Haaland and severely injured his knee in the process. Whilst on the floor in agony, the City midfielder came over to tell him to 'get up', which clearly wasn't forgotten.

April 2001 saw Keane lineup against Haaland once more and seemingly in his mind, an opportunity to seek revenge as he forcefully and recklessly studded the Norweigian's knee in an X-rated tackle that resulted in a straight red card.

"I'd waited long enough. I f***ing hit him hard. The ball was there (I think). Take that you c***," Keane recalled in his autobiography, as reported by The Guardian.

"And don't ever stand over me again sneering about fake injuries. And tell your pal (David) Wetherall there's some for him as well. I didn't wait for Mr Elleray to show the red card. I turned and walked to the dressing room."

Such admission resulted in a £150,000 fine, on top of the initial £5,000 fine for the tackle, and a five-game suspension.

The Irishman later clarified in another autobiography in 2014 that he was not out to injure Haaland or to seek revenge.

“(He) pissed me off, shooting his mouth off. He was an absolute p**** to play against. Niggling, sneaky. I did want to nail him and let him know what was happening. I wanted to hurt him and stand over him and go: ‘Take that, you c***.’

"I don’t regret that. But I had no wish to injure him. It was action; it was football. It was dog eats dog. "I’ve kicked lots of players and I know the difference between hurting somebody and injuring somebody. I didn’t go to injure Haaland. When you play sport, you know how to injure somebody.

“There was no premeditation. I’d played against Haaland three or four times between the game against Leeds, in 1997, when I injured my cruciate and the game when I tackled him, in 2001, when he was playing for Manchester City.

"If I’d been this madman out for revenge, why would I have waited years for an opportunity to injure him? Was I going around for years thinking: 'I’m going to get him, I’m going to get him.’? No. Was he at the back of my mind? Of course he was," Keane said.

Haaland, in an interview from when his son Erling was still at Molde, discussed his feelings about the two incidents and Keane's comments, as per GiveMeSport.

The Norwegian on Keane's injury at Elland Road: “He tried to tackle me and I got the free-kick. He was lying on the ground and I just told him to ‘get up’ as you normally do with players - nothing more than that. I wasn’t trying to intend anything against him, but obviously he took that very hard.”

And on the horror challenge in 2001: “For eight years, I wasn’t injured. Coincidence or not, that was my last 90 minutes in England. Is that a coincidence, or isn’t it?

“If you’re in the ground and someone hits you in the right leg, you can still twist your other leg. It can get injured and that’s probably what happened.

“I haven’t played a full 90 minutes after that incident, that’s the hard fact. And people can judge whatever they want.

“Obviously I found out afterwards that it was with intent and he was seeking revenge and all these things. I think that’s a bit sad. Sad for football and it was not good for me either at the time.”

What happened between Keane and Shearer?

The pair famously clashed on the pitch at St James' Park which resulted in a straight red card for Keane, who took a swipe at the Magpies number nine.

The feud doesn't seem to have settled in recent years as the United legend admitted that working together in the punditry sphere was difficult.

On the Overlap last year, Keane was quizzed on if any fierce encounters in his playing days spilled over into the media.

"Yeah, most weeks! "There's one or two I've done games with where we couldn't get over that hurdle of what happened in the past.

When pushed for a name, Keane confirmed: "Shearer...forget it."

Transcription courtesy of the Chronicle Live.

How good was Roy Keane as a manager?

His illustrious playing career didn't quite translate into the same level of success as a manager. Keane had spells in charge at Sunderland and Ipswich before occupying the number two role with Martin O'Neil at Republic of Ireland and then with Nottingham Forest.

His last post in a coaching capacity was at Forest in June 2019 and it now seems as though he has traded his career in the dugout for a career in the media.

When asked by Jamie Carragher, in a video on SPORTbible in April 2022, whether he feels like a 'manager doing punditry', Keane said: "I did up til recently, but I almost feel recently, I think, those days are over for me now, going back into management. I really feel like that. I'm 50 now, I'm doing the TV. Obviously, I'm labelled as more of a pundit now. "

What is Roy Keane's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Roy Keane has supposedly amassed a fortune of $60 million dollars (£48 million).

This comes from a mixture of his playing time, brand deals, businesses and ventures, as well as his ongoing work with Sky Sports as a pundit.

But, of course, no one but Keane knows whether that estimation is above or below the real number.

What is Roy Keane's salary on Sky Sports?

Sky doesn't officially release to the public the amounts they are paying their pundits, but there have been figures flying around before involving Gary Neville in particular.

Indeed, back in 2016, the former Manchester United man was reported to be getting in the upper £1 million region for his role on Monday Night Football and Super Sunday, so you would think that Keane would be somewhere in the same ball park, though perhaps less than whatever his fellow pundits are on as he doesn't appear as much.

Though, times have changed since then, so he could even be on more than that if annual rises are a thing.