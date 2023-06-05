Fans and journalists online have been left stunned after former Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld scored a last-minute wonder goal to seal the Belgian title for Royal Antwerp.

What did Toby Alderweireld do for Royal Antwerp?

In a title race for the ages, Racing Genk and Union Saint-Gilloise both looked as though they would be lifting the Belgian Pro League trophy at different points on the final day of the season but they would ultimately be pipped to the post.

Royal Antwerp were playing away at Genk and went 1-0 down before equalising and then falling behind once more. However, in the 94th minute, 34-year-old centre-back Alderweireld blasted in a thunderous shot from the edge of the box.

It flew into the top corner to level the score a 2-2, which was enough to see his team finish the day on the very top of the table – meaning the team would be crowned Belgian league champion for the first time in 66 years.

A replay of the goal has already gone viral – with over 8 million views – after being shared on Twitter and when you watch the footage you'll understand why.

After the game, Alderweireld told Belgian television (via The Guardian): “I have no words for this. Everyone wrote us off, we fought so hard for this. Everyone was against us, but we did it today."

It's safe to say the defender has lived out a fantasy every football fan has had as he delivered such a brilliant moment for his hometown club.

No wonder people have been going crazy over the goal online. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter...

Journalists and presenters were left in awe of the footage too.

Though, of course, the joke is still somehow always on Spurs...