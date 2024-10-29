Manchester United have now reached an agreement in principle with a “dynamic” manager to replace Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd sack Ten Hag with Van Nistelrooy in interim charge

The Red Devils suffered yet another defeat on the weekend, this time to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. It has since proven to be Ten Hag’s 128th and final game in charge of Man Utd, with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe deciding to sack the Dutchman on Monday.

In a bombshell statement, Man Utd said: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

With Ruud van Nistelrooy in charge on an interim basis, the search for Ten Hag’s long-term successor is well underway, with the likes of Xavi Hernandez and Julian Nagelsmann linked with moves to Man Utd.

Related Former Man Utd player who publicly wants job under consideration by INEOS Man Utd may look to another former player as a replacement for Erik ten Hag.

However, it looks as if the Red Devils are already closing in on Ten Hag’s successor less than 24 hours after parting ways with their former boss.

Ruben Amorim agrees to take over at Man Utd

According to reliable reporter Samuel Luckhurst of The Manchester Evening News, Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has an agreement in principle to take over at Man Utd.

Meanwhile, David Ornstein of The Athletic has added that Man Utd are “working” on a deal for Amorim and are “ready” to pay his €10m (£8.3m) release clause in order to bring him to England.

The 39-year-old has been in charge of Sporting CP since 2020 after a spell with Braga and has an impressive record, winning two Portuguese League titles, two League Cups and a Super Cup with his current employers.

Averaging over two points per game, Amorim’s favoured formation is 3-4-3, according to Transfermarkt, and Luckhurst is excited over a possible move to Old Trafford, saying Amorim could get the best out of summer signing Manuel Ugarte.

“Amorim would be a dynamic and exciting choice by #mufc. Would maximise Ugarte, insist/settle on an attacking style and offer a clean break. Done a good job at Sporting and people in Portugal are surprised he's still there.”

Ruben Amorim record at Sporting CP Wins 161 Draws 33 Losses 33 Points per game 2.27

It looks as if Amorim could be INEOS’ new man, and with an agreement in principle already in place with the manager, a move may well gather pace fairly quickly.