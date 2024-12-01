A fresh report has claimed that Ruben Amorim has personally requested Manchester United sign a new star in January as he looks to rebuild the Red Devils.

Where do Manchester United need to strengthen?

The first two games of Ruben Amorim's reign have seen his side pick up four points, but there are clear areas that need improvement in order for them to become major Premier League title challengers once more.

The most obvious area is at full-back, with Amorim choosing to operate with a back three and wing-backs at Sporting and having replicated that at Old Trafford so far. Amad Diallo and Antony have initially been deployed as right wing-backs under the Portuguese boss, while Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia have been deployed on the left.

However, none of the four are natural wing-backs, and there isn't a natural option for the position within the squad.

Striker is another position of concern, with Rasmus Hojlund impressing against Bodo/Glimt, though yet to become a top-level striker, and Joshua Zirkzee having already been written off by many in the Manchester United fanbase. This comes amid reports that the club could be open to cutting their losses on the Dutchman as early as January.

An ageing midfield and a lack of a natural right-winger are also present worries at Old Trafford, and these issues will all need to be resolved if Amorim is to have any chance of replicating his Sporting success in England in the long term.

Amorim requests versatile youngster

Now, a fresh report from Italy has claimed that Amorim has personally requested that the Red Devils make a move to sign Lecce talent Patrick Dorgu, and that the club are already preparing a mammoth offer ahead of the January transfer window.

It is no secret that left-back is a problem position for Manchester United, with Shaw and Malacia both having missed much of last season and the current campaign through injury - a fact that has seen them linked with a move for another flying full-back.

Having begun his Lecce career at full-back, Dorgu could provide an excellent option there, while his recent performances have come on the right side of attack - another position where Manchester United could use cover.

Patrick Dorgu's senior career by position Position Appearances Left-back 18 Right-wing 9 Left-wing 12

He has drawn the attention of several Premier League clubs including Tottenham, but according to Area Napoli (via Sport Witness), Manchester United have now entered the race.

As per the report, the move is "on precise indication of their manager Amorim", who sees Dorgu as "the ideal profile" for his wing-back role.

It is added that United are ready to make their move in January and that "the incoming offer is between €30-35m plus easily achievable bonuses".

The reported sum (equivalent to £25-29m) would be a considerable one to shell out in Amorim's first transfer window, but given Dorgu's potential and versatility, he could be an excellent addition at Old Trafford should they be able to beat other teams to his signing.