Manchester United’s new manager Ruben Amorim has already made one “insane” player his top priority to sign in next summer’s transfer window, according to a recent report. The 39-year-old arrives at Old Trafford next week after he has taken charge of his final two Sporting games.

Amorim has already made it clear that he will not be returning to Sporting in January to sign any of their players, but that doesn’t mean they are not going to sign anyone in the winter window. The Red Devils are being linked with plenty of new targets since the Portuguese’s appointment was confirmed.

It was reported last week that United are keeping tabs on Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior as he continues talks over a new contract at the Spanish giants. As well as potentially looking to improve their forward line, the Red Devils look to be in the market for a new left-back or left-wing back.

They have joined the race to sign Lecce player Patrick Dorgu, who became an important figure for the Italian side last season, playing 32 times in Serie A. Dorgu’s ability to play anywhere on the left-hand side makes him a standout candidate for Amorim as he looks for players who suit his style. Now, a new player has emerged as a transfer option, but United will have to wait until next summer.

Amorim wants £38m Sporting star at Old Trafford

According to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Manchester United and Amorim have made Goncalo Inacio a top target for next summer. The 23-year-old has been in Lisbon since 2012, when he joined their youth team, and since 2020, he has firmly established himself in the starting XI.

Inacio, who has been praised for his “insane” range of passes by scout/analyst Antonio Mango, has been an important player under Amorim, as shown in the last two seasons, playing 33 games and then 32 in Liga Portugal.

This report states that Amorim has made Inacio a summer priority for 2025, and he could even be followed by other players he has worked with at Sporting. The 23-year-old, who has established himself as one of the most exciting defenders in football, has a release clause of €60 million (£51 million). However, it is understood that offers reaching €45 million, which is roughly £38 million, will be considered by Sporting.

Goncalo Inacio's Sporting Lisbon stats Apps 186 Goals 17 Assists 11

Inacio has already scored one goal and provided two assists in nine Liga Portugal games and has played all three of their Champions League games as well. The Portuguese defender has been key in Amorim’s system, and with Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Lisandro Martínez at United already, it looks like one of them is going to miss out on a regular spot in the new coach's back three.