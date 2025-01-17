Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants to bring an "extremely talented" Premier League star to Old Trafford to fix his biggest problem position, according to a new report.

They may have made it look difficult, but United finally returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Thursday night after a month without a victory, coming from behind to beat bottom side Southampton 3-1 at Old Trafford courtesy of a sensational hat-trick from Amad Diallo.

The Saints were much the better side in the first half, with winger Kamaldeen Sulemana in particular proving too much for young Leny Yoro to handle, and took the lead just before halftime when Manuel Ugarte turned the ball into his own net.

Southampton and Sulemana again looked threatening after the break, but, as so often has been the case this season, were unable to convert their chances. Diallo, United's best player this season, then made them pay, netting three goals in the last 12 minutes to seal all three points for the Red Devils and write himself into the Old Trafford history books.

"[It is] maybe one of the best weeks in my life," Diallo, who last week signed a new five-and-a-half-year-contract at United, said after the game. "We believed until the end and are happy to win."

Amorim, meanwhile, said: "He is having a very good season. Congratulations to him. I hope he enjoys tonight because he needs to appreciate these moments. But we have to be careful with young kids. This game is in the past."

Amorim wants Ait-Nouri to fix left-back problem

While Amad may be producing the goods for Amorim, the Portuguese boss still has issues to address all over the pitch.

Amorim's most notable problem position is at left-back. Luke Shaw is injured again, while Tyrell Malacia, who missed all of last season following knee surgery, has failed to impress since his return. Summer signing Noussair Mazraoui, meanwhile, has been solid, but looks far more at home on the right flank.

According to a new report from CaughtOffside, to fix the problem, Amorim is keen to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri. The former Sporting boss reportedly wants the Algeria international to be his new first choice left-back instead of Shaw, and could facilitate a move for him through the sale of Malacia, who is attracting interest from Italian giants Juventus.

Ait-Nouri has been one of Wolves' best players this season, scoring three goals and laying on five assists for his teammates in 20 Premier League games. Speaking about the 23-year-old last year, former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil heaped praise on the defender, describing him as "extremely talented".

“He can play anywhere on the pitch with the quality that he has and we’re working with him at the moment on his decision-making because he’s unbelievably brave," O'Neil said, according to the Express & Star.

Premier League legend Dion Dublin, meanwhile, also said of Ait-Nouri last season: "What a player. I think he's one of those players Wolves fans will be thinking, 'Don't play too well!', because they might not have him next season."