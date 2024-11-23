New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is looking to sell an "intelligent" player during the January transfer window, according to a new update.

Amorim takes charge of his first game as Red Devils boss on Sunday afternoon, with his side making the trip to struggling Ipswich Town in the Premier League. It is a great chance to build some early momentum, with supporters desperate to see huge improvements made after Erik ten Hag's disappointing spell in charge.

There is a lack of quality in United's squad, in terms of them challenging the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal at the top of the table, so new signings are needed, whether that be in January or next summer. Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is one exciting rumoured target, with the Argentine seen as someone who could add another dimension in the final third.

Meanwhile, Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, with the Frenchman arguably one of the standout players in his position in Europe currently, averaging two tackles per game in La Liga this season. In fact, a new offer has reportedly even been submitted for him.

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite was seen as a primary target back in the summer, but ended up staying put at Goodison Park, and he is still being looked at as an option moving forward, as Amorim looks for centre-back reinforcements.

Amorim looking to sell "intelligent" player in January

According to a fresh report from Caught Offside, Amorim is now looking to offload Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee in January, following a tough start to life at Old Trafford.

The update states that the 23-year-old is "attracting a lot of interest in the transfer market due to his current situation at the club", with "big European clubs, particularly in Serie A" thought to be his "preference".

This would be a brutal decision by Amorim, considering the £105,000-a-week Zirkzee only joined United from Bologna in the summer, but if he doesn't feel he is right for his system and style of play, it's pointless keeping him around.

There is no question that the Dutchman has been a flop so far, scoring the winning goal at home to Fulham but not finding the net since, but he has been hailed by Hans Kraay Jr, who has said of the striker:

"He passes it with exactly the right speed, so that Reijnders can curl it with his inside. Zirkzee is so intelligent. He not only passes it on the run, he also passes it in such a way that it is not too hard and ends up on Reijnders’ left. I think that is so beautiful."

Zirkzee has a short period to prove himself to Amorim, prior to the January window opening, but it could be that the latter has already made his mind up. A move away could even appeal to the player himself, with his time at Old Trafford simply not working out currently.