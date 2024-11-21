Ruben Amorim is pushing Manchester United to sign an £85,000-a-week “titanic” Premier League ace, according to a recent report.

The January transfer window is around six weeks away from opening, and the Red Devils have their eye on a few players they could potentially sign, but finances will be tight, as they have to remain within the fair play rules.

Man Utd transfer news

INEOS are planning to run the Red Devils on a more restrictive transfer budget in the future, as they don’t want to continue the heavy spending on players that has been done in the last few years. However, with that being said, United are continuing to be linked with players, two of whom are defenders.

Several Sporting Lisbon players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, and defender Ousmane Diomande is one of them. The centre-back was a key player under Amorim, and at this moment in time, Diomande prefers a move to Man United over rivals Man City. Amorim and Diomande have already spoken, and Amorim holds the player in high regard, so he could look to bring him to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

As well as looking at Diomande, Man United are also remain interested in a deal to sign Jarrad Branthwaite. Both the club and head coach want to sign the Englishman, with more talks being held recently about how they can structure a deal. Branthwaite has refused to sign a new deal at Goodison Park, but Everton remain firm on their £70 million valuation for the defender.

Diomande and Branthwaite are not the only defenders that United are looking to sign, as they now have a current Premier League player on their radar.

Amorim pushing Man Utd to sign £85k-p/w ace

According to Spanish outlet AS, relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester United are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro. The 25-year-old has been an impressive performer in the Premier League since joining Spurs back in 2023 from Sporting Lisbon.

Porro, who has been labelled a “titanic” defender by The Athletic’s Spurs correspondent Charlie Eccleshare, played 35 times for Spurs last season in the league, and he scored three goals along the way, as well as recording seven assists.

Now, this report states that United and rivals Manchester City have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Porro from Tottenham. Amorim knows the defender, who earns £85,000 a week at Spurs, well, as the pair worked together at Lisbon, and the United head coach seems keen to bring him to Old Trafford.

Pedro Porro's record under Ruben Amorim Apps 98 Goals 12 Assists 20

Porro’s entourage are “convinced” that the Red Devils will make an attempt to sign him from Spurs. This is largely because of Amorim’s arrival at Old Trafford, as the duo still have a good relationship. The defender is under contract until 2028 at Tottenham, and chairman Daniel Levy will not let the defender leave for anything less than €70 million (£58.3 million).