Manchester United’s prospective new manager Ruben Amorim has already tasked INEOS with signing three new players, according to a new report. The Red Devils are looking to close the deal for Amorim as soon as possible, as he’s been made their number one target to replace Erik ten Hag.

It looks to be a matter of when, not if, as to when Amorim is announced as the new Man Utd manager. The 39-year-old has agreed in principle to take the Old Trafford job, and Sporting confirmed to the Portuguese stock exchange on Tuesday that United are willing to meet Amorim's release clause. The deal appears to be in the final stages, and he will become the youngest manager to manage the Red Devils in the Premier League.

One factor behind United going after Amorim is that they believe his arrival will help midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan failed to appear much under Ten Hag, and that became a concern for INEOS, as they see him and Kobbie Mainoo as the future of their midfield, and a partnership between the pair can help transform them.

The Portuguese isn’t through the door yet, but he has already suffered a potential blow, as Luke Shaw has suffered an injury setback. The left-back has yet to play for United this season, his last game for them being against Luton Town in February, as he suffered a calf injury in pre-season training and was expected to be back in the squad soon, but has now suffered a setback, but it is unclear how far away from a return he is now.

It appears to be only a matter of time before Amorim is named the new United manager, and he has already requested three new additions for his new side.

Ruben Amorim already requests Man Utd to sign three new stars

According to TEAMtalk, Amorim has identified Goncalo Inacio, Ryan Edwards, and Pedro Goncalves as players he would like to bring to Manchester United, requesting INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe to secure deals for the trio. All three players are at Sporting CP and have been key to what Amorim has achieved in Portugal, and he now looks keen to bring them to Manchester with him.

The Red Devils added five new players to their squad in January; three defenders, a midfielder, and a forward, but Amorim already has his eyes on where he would like to strengthen. Despite adding Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro in the summer, Amorim is keen to bring Inacio to Old Trafford with him, as he could be a possible replacement for Harry Maguire.

The defender is considered one of the best young defenders in Europe, and Amorim’s connection could give them an advantage, as he’s got a release clause of just over £50 million. As well as Inacio, Edwards is also seen as a player who could add quality to this United team. The Red Devils are looking to move Antony on, and Edwards may be seen as an ideal replacement.

Goncalo Inacio's Sporting stats Apps 185 Goals 17 Assists 11

The final player that Amorim seems keen on reuniting with is Goncalves, but he could be the most difficult to prize away from Sporting, as he’s considered a vital player for the club. Sporting would demand a big fee for his services and are reluctant to sanction his departure midway through the campaign.