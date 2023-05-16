Tottenham Hotspur must have thought they were being quite clever in revealing to the press that they were never truly interested in Julian Nagelsmann, rather than have it be spun that the German rejected them. After all, many did assume that this move would be the obvious and natural appointment for Daniel Levy to make.

However, it was this expectation, and given that the former Bayern Munich boss was so desired, that made the news that he was never in contention all the more frustrating. They had snubbed the outstanding option, and are no closer to finding Antonio Conte's successor nearly two months on from his sacking.

It has heaped so much additional pressure on this appointment, and whoever it turns out to be will not only face the immense struggles that the Lilywhites job naturally poses but also the added stress that being the alternative to Nagelsmann will bring.

Of the four-man shortlist detailed by Jack Pitt-Brooke, although Roberto De Zerbi might seem like the next-best signing, perhaps taking a risk on the youthful but ever-improving Ruben Amorim could be the next step towards finding that upgrade on the 35-year-old.

After all, whilst the two share similar styles, one has been far more successful thus far than the other.

Is Ruben Amorim a successful manager?

The 38-year-old has earned huge success with Sporting CP, with a free-flowing and front-foot system steeped in a 3-4-3 formation. Immediately, the lack of time it would take to transition the current crop of players into his philosophy gives him the edge over Nagelsmann. His 4-2-3-1 revolution would likely take many seasons and numerous lucrative transfer windows to bear fruit.

What further sets the Portuguese tactician apart from the other candidates is his trophy cabinet too, which is filled with five pieces of silverware from his home nation including the league title and a cup with Braga too.

Meanwhile, the former FC Augsburg player has only claimed his three pieces of silverware with the Bavarian giants despite his three jobs, who boast a monopoly on German football.

To earn such success with a style of play that has boasted 314 goals and 108 wins from just 160 matches at the Lions only furthers his pedigree as a boss hungry to win, but to do so in style.

For comparison, Nagelsmann's longest reign, taking charge of 136 matches at Hoffenheim, could only manage a 1.53 points-per-game average and 55 wins. Even when stepping up to RB Leipzig, his improved 1.94 points-per-game average is no match for Amorim's exceptional 2.17.

This all provides good reason for journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke to suggest he might be "the best young manager in Europe right now", with writer Zach Lowy also claiming he had achieved "an incredible amount in his brief coaching career."

Although Nagelsmann's time overseeing Bayern Munich and the incredible youth that belies his experience may have had fans pleading for the out-of-work manager, Levy could get fans quickly back onside should he instead now opt for Amorim, back him wholeheartedly, and reap the rewards he would provide.