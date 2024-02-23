Whilst those on the pitch attempt to hand Jurgen Klopp a fitting farewell in the form of a Premier League title, FSG's search for the next Liverpool manager is already underway. It's hardly a secret that Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso tops their current shortlist, but with Bayern Munich also interested in the Spaniard, the Reds have now reportedly identified a backup plan.

Next Liverpool manager

Liverpool have reportedly made contact for Alonso and are set to make the Bundesliga leaders an offer for their impressive manager. Things have recently become slightly more complicated, of course, due to the nterest of Bayern Munich. The European giants confirmed the news that they will be parting ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season and all directions have been pointing towards Alonso ever since.

It would be quite the move from Bayern if they were to lure the man potentially responsible for ending their reign of dominance in Germany's top flight into a summer switch. If that does turn out to be the case, then they could start a knock-on effect of managerial changes, with Liverpool likely turning to their next top target.

Related Liverpool's "special" £4m star is now worth 1175% more Jurgen Klopp has shaped this rising talent into one of the Premier League's most exciting prospects.

According to The Independent's chief football reporter, Miguel Delaney, Liverpool's top Alonso alternative is Ruben Amorim, who has impressed at Sporting since 2020.

The 39-year-old is one of the best young managers around and has restored Sporting's place competing at the top of Portuguese football in recent times, with his side currently sitting level on points with Benfica at the top of Liga Portugal.

With that said, whilst Alonso remains their top choice, Liverpool would be doing no harm in turning to Amorim if they fail to land their former midfielder this summer.

"Very talented" Amorim could bring Inacio with him

Whilst Amorim's preferred formation is a 3-4-3 and Klopp's is a 4-3-3, which has worked wonders at Anfield over the years, the Sporting boss likes to use a similar interchangeable front three threat as the current Liverpool boss. And this has seen the likes of Victor Gyokeres thrive. In fact, no player has managed more goal involvements in Europe's top seven leagues than the former Coventry City man so far this season.

Described as "very talented" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Amorim could also lure Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio to Anfield with him in what would be an ideal double swoop for the Reds. A player that they're reportedly targeting either way, the Sporting defender could slot straight into an Amorim system at Liverpool if both completed summer moves.