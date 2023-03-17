Tottenham Hotspur's search for a new manager has been a strange one, considering how Antonio Conte remains in his post as the season nears its climax.

The Lilywhites still have plenty to play for in the Premier League, but can feel aggrieved in the way in which they exited all three knockout competitions as they fell to teams that on paper they should have beaten.

That has been a theme of the Italian's side, often stumbling when the road ahead seems so clear. It is likely why the likes of Daniel Levy are seemingly keen to find his successor, as his future remains up in the air after a string of recent comments.

After their frustrating Champions League exit, he spoke to the Italian media (via The Guardian) and claimed:

"I’m under contract at Tottenham, then we will decide at the end of the season with the club. My contract expires in June, we will see – they might sack me even before the end of the season. Perhaps the expectations were higher and they may be disappointed?"

Although since claiming this to be a joke, fans and the media are sceptical about whether the ex-Chelsea boss remains committed to his role. That could explain the list of replacements that have been drawn up, according to The Athletic, with Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim one of the standout names.

The Portuguese boss might just be the perfect man to replace Conte, given how his style contrasts the often dull brand fans have been subjected to without altering the structure too much.

He also favours a three-at-the-back system, which allowed the likes of Pedro Porro to thrive under his stewardship. This reunion could be imperative in future successes that the north London outfit might earn.

But it is not a philosophy that sits off and watches the game go by; the 38-year-old has forged one of the most intense teams in Portugal, with an emphasis on pressing high to cause chaos in the opponent's attacking third. In this vein, his ideals are very much aligned with former Spurs favourite Mauricio Pochettino, whose style captured the imagination upon first joining.

The similarities between these two are extended to their potential youth at the time of joining the club, thus making them somewhat more progressive than older coaches who might be stuck in their ways.

Writer and podcaster Nicolas Vilas Boas did suggest that Amorim's teams are always made in his image, noting "intelligent" as an outstanding characteristic for the manager and his Sporting side.

Not only is his style thrilling, but he boasts tangible success to boot. He has won five major honours across his short time in management and has most recently knocked high-flying Arsenal out of the Europa League at the Emirates.

His style is bold and brave and could revolutionise a club that has recently stalled under Conte's management.