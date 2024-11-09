As he looks to make an instant impact, Ruben Amorim now reportedly wants to sign a former Manchester City defender as one of his first Manchester United arrivals in 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

There's plenty of work to be done at Manchester United, as Amorim steps in to become the latest of many managers tasked with taking a sleeping giant back to the top of English football. As proved by Erik ten Hag, however, that task will be far from easy in what will likely be one of the toughest jobs in the Premier League for the former Sporting Club manager.

Before anything, Amorim must make his mark by clearing out any deadwood remaining from the Ten Hag era, which will reportedly see names such as Victor Lindelof head for the exit door. The Swede is set to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign and has already been linked with a move to Italian giants AC Milan as a result.

The central defender could be one of many to be ruthlessly shown the door in a much-needed revamp, before those at Old Trafford welcome reinforcements of their own.

According to Juve Live, Amorim now wants to sign Danilo from Juventus in one of his first acts as Manchester United manager. The 33-year-old defender, who can play all across the backline, is best known for his time in England where he won two Premier League titles with the Red Devils' local rivals Manchester City.

To now complete a move to Old Trafford would certainly be controversial, but it's one that Amorim is reportedly keen to get done nonetheless. A versatile, experienced player, Danilo could yet come back to haunt his former club.

Although a centre-back these days, Manchester United's need for a left-back suggest that the Brazilian would soon find himself back in his previous role courtesy of the move.

"Important" Danilo doesn't represent Ratcliffe philosophy

Whilst Danilo ticks boxes for experience and versatility, he does not represent the type of player that Dan Ashworth and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have set their sights on in the last year. At 33 years old, the defender is the type of player that the previous regime would have welcomed with open arms, but his age means that INEOS are unlikely to do the same.

Rather than signing a repeat of Casemiro and one who is no longer first choice at Juventus, Manchester United should aim for a younger alternative with great potential rather than experience.

Brazil manager Dorival Junior heaped praise on his captain earlier this season despite his current position at Juventus, saying via One Football: "He’s our captain and is very important to us. It would be hypocritical to exclude him because he’s not a regular for his club. He’s very important in our locker room and for what he represents for the group. He’s our third marker, and he’s very good at it.

“Danilo has a lot of experience, and that’s very useful to us in time where we’re transitioning between generations. We can’t forget that he spent 11 years at the highest level in Europe, starring for the biggest clubs.”