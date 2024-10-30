Manchester United look to be closing in on the appointment of Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, and the Portuguese is now expected to be joined by a 28-year-old and 29-year-old at Old Trafford, according to a recent report.

Just nine games into the Premier League season, United find themselves looking for a new manager, as a poor start under Erik ten Hag has left them in the bottom half of the table.

Man Utd closing in on Amorim

The Red Devils sacked Ten Hag on Monday afternoon, and by that evening they were already working on a deal for Amorim. The Portuguese has agreed in principle to take the Man Utd job, and Sporting confirmed to the Portuguese stock exchange on Tuesday that United are willing to meet Amorim's release clause.

The 39-year-old was in charge of Sporting’s game against Nacional on Tuesday night, overseeing a 3-1 win in the cup, and after the game, Amorim kept quiet on talk about a move to United. He said to the local media: “Nothing is decided yet. I don't know if it's the farewell game or not."

As Amorim looks to be closing in on a move to United, it has already been reported that star player Bruno Fernandes is “delighted” that he has been chosen as Ten Hag’s replacement. Fernandes is said to be a huge admirer of the manager, and the Red Devils will hope his arrival can help the Portuguese star get back in form.

So, as Amorim closes in on his United move, there has been an update on what his coaching setup at Old Trafford could look like.

28 y/o and 29 y/o fully expected to join Amorim at Man Utd

According to iNews, Amorim is expected to be joined by his two trusted assistants when he moves to Old Trafford. Carlos Fernandes, 29, and Adelio Candido, 28, have both worked with the 39-year-old at Sporting and Braga, and they are now expected to move to Manchester as well.

This means that current interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy expects to leave the Red Devils as Amorim eyes his own coaching team. The Dutchman joined United in the summer as Ten Hag’s new assistant manager, a move that was deemed popular by supporters.

Van Nistelrooy is in charge of United’s game against Leicester City on Wednesday evening in the Carabao Cup, and he will be hoping to make a very good impression in front of the fans who adore him.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting record Games 228 Won 162 Drawn 33 Lost 33

If van Nistelrooy does depart United, it will be a decision that many fans may not want to see, but as always when there is a change of manager, they like to bring in their own coaching team, and van Nistelrooy may see this as a chance to go and get back into management. The Dutchman has won 76 of his 148 games as a manager, and he will be looking to make that 77 out of 149 when United host the Foxes in the Carabao Cup.