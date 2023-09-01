Highlights Tottenham could sign a Premier League defender on loan before the window closes.

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a profitable Deadline Day already even if they fail to bring in anyone else, but reports continue to suggest that they still might...

Who else could Tottenham Hotspur sign on Deadline Day?

With Brennan Johnson the outstanding piece of business for this hectic day, as Ange Postecoglou finally got his key man, the Lilywhites have seemingly not allowed that to slow down their pursuit of bolstering other areas of the field.

After all, they even saw a bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher knocked back earlier in the day, with it being suggested that they could well return again before the window concludes.

However, it is instead another West London star that could be set to make that move, with journalist Fabrizio Romano offering the following update on social media:

"EXCL: Tottenham approach Chelsea to ask for Trevoh Chalobah on loan deal, no green light from Chelsea, difficult due to rival + formula of deal. Complicated deal while Forest still trying to make permanent deal happen for Chalobah but no green light player side."

The collapse of his move to Bayern Munich has emphasised this possibility, as the German transfer window slammed shut without the Englishman having finalised terms. It could now be the north London outfit who profit, should they see fit to unload the proposed £50m price tag for a possible permanent deal.

How good is Trevoh Chalobah?

Although the 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order significantly at Stamford Bridge, he still remains an outstanding ball-playing centre-back who would more than align with the style Postecoglou is seeking to usher in.

Having broken into the first team in 2021, he has remained a solid and elegant figure at the back whenever called upon, with the pinnacle of his short career thus far arguably coming during that 2021/22 season.

Maintaining an admirable 7.23 average rating across 20 Premier League appearances, he scored three times and recorded a 91% pass accuracy, alongside two tackles and 2.1 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

An English defensive legend in Rio Ferdinand sought to praise him, noting over two years ago: "I watched him in the Super Cup game the other day with BT in Belfast. Massively impressed with him, the way he defended. He had three or four big moments defensively where he pulled the hat out of the bag, it was unbelievable."

It is his proficiency in possession that has truly caught the eye though, as the quintessential modern-day defender who remains supremely comfortable on the ball. When compared to other centre-backs across Europe, the Cobham graduate even ranks in the top 17% for progressive carries per 90, and the top 18% for passes attempted, via FBref.

This outlet seeks to draw comparisons between Chalobah and Manchester City defender Ruben Dias by including the 26-year-old on his 'similar players' list, likely due to their shared solidity and ability in possession.

The Portugal international has been an instant hit since moving to the Etihad in 2020, winning the Premier League Player of the Year award after his first campaign as they won the league title. There, his average rating of 7.11 from that season was bolstered by figures similar to the Chelsea man, with a 93% pass accuracy, 1.1 interceptions and 2.8 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

It is no surprise to see Pep Guardiola laud his influence, claiming: "Ruben is not playing just his game. He is playing the game for everyone. He has the ability to see and solve the problems for many things. His character is so important. His leadership is huge especially even when he didn’t play."

Should Postecoglou manage to add Chalobah to his side late on in the window, relying on him to be that Dias-esque figure to uphold his new regime, it could actually prove to be their biggest coup of the entire summer.