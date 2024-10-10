A "dangerous" £15 million player has been floated in the direction of West Ham United, and it is believed technical director Tim Steidten could strike a deal for him in January.

The players West Ham could reportedly sign in January

Over the past fortnight and beforehand, reports have circulated linking Julen Lopetegui's side with a few attacking players.

julen-lopetegui-west-ham
Related
Journalist shares how people at West Ham are really feeling about Lopetegui

He's a man under some pressure.

2

The east Londoners spent nearly £120 million on nine new arrivals in a statement of intent over the summer window, but West Ham's mixed start to the 2024/2025 Premier League campaign highlights that they may need to bolster other areas of the squad too.

West Ham summer signings

From

Fee (Transfermarkt)

Maximilian Kilman

Wolves

€47.5m

Crysencio Summerville

Leeds United

€29.3m

Niclas Fullkrug

Borussia Dortmund

€27m

Luis Guilherme

Palmeiras

€23m

Mohamadou Kante

Paris FC

Undisclosed

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Man Utd

€18m

Wes Foderingham

Sheffield United

Free transfer

Guido Rodriguez

Real Betis

Free transfer

Jean-Clair Todibo

Nice

Loan transfer

Carlos Soler

PSG

Loan transfer

West Ham summer departures

To

Fee (Transfermarkt)

Flynn Downes

Southampton

€17.85m

James Ward-Prowse

Nottingham Forest

Loan

Maxwel Cornet

Southampton

Loan

Kurt Zouma

Al-Shabab

Loan

Nayef Aguerd

Real Sociedad

Loan

Said Benrahma

Lyon

€14.4m

Angelo Ogbonna

Watford

Free transfer

Thilo Kehrer

Monaco

€11m

Nathan Trott

FC Copenhagen

€1.5m

Ben Johnson

Ipswich Town

Free transfer

Joseph Anang

St Patrick's Athletic

Free transfer

Lopetegui boasts just two wins out of seven top-flight matches so far, drawing two and losing three, with Steidten and West Ham on the lookout for new attackers who could give them an extra bit of dynamism going forward.

Steidten has drawn up fresh plans to sign Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, according to some reports, and it is believed another striker in Atletico Madrid centre-forward Alexander Sorloth is considering a move to West Ham too.

While a number nine is thought to be high on their agenda, the club could strengthen in other areas, like in midfield, where ex-Chelsea midfielder and current AC Milan ace Ruben Loftus-Cheek is now being linked.

Loftus-Cheek floated to West Ham and could sign in January

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, writing via his transfer notebook, Loftus-Cheek has been floated to West Ham as the £15 million midfielder potentially eyes a move back to England.

The Three Lions international's role at Milan has been reduced this season - relegated to mainly substitute appearances - and Lopetegui could now offer him a route back to his homeland.

loftus-cheek

“He was born as an attacking winger, right or left," said Gianfranco Zola on Loftus-Cheek.

"He adapted to the inside and then was one of the two central defenders in the middle. With this availability, he was able to add defensive phase qualities to his characteristics. However, he remains more effective if deployed in the opponent’s half of the field, more as a midfielder than as an attacking midfielder.

“He’s a great player and if he can find continuity, also protecting himself from injuries, he will be a true top player. One of those who allow you to make a huge leap in quality: he breaks the balance, he gets past his man, physically very strong.

“He’s always dangerous, effective on the counter-attack, decisive in his movement. In the area, he makes his physicality count.”