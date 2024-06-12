A Rumoured Celtic transfer target is now believed to be "in the sights" of Rangers and Philippe Clement ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers are already enjoying a productive summer, with three signings confirmed by the club and a fourth potentially on its way, too. Jefte and Oscar Cortes have already been brought in, with the former arriving on a four-year deal from Fluminense, coming in as a great option at left-back.

Meanwhile, the latter has come in on a one-season deal from Lens, having been limited in his first spell at Ibrox earlier this season because of injury problems.

AC Milan youngster Clinton Nsiala has also joined Rangers, officially arriving on July 1st, while the aforementioned fourth signing of the summer looks set to be Bayern Munich winger Yusuf Kabadayi, with a fee reportedly agreed and Clement's men thought to be in pole position to get their man.

Young Arsenal right-back Reuell Walters has also been linked with a summer move to the Gers, being described as a "ball-carrying monster" who could be a long-term replacement for captain and legend James Tavernier.

Celtic target "in the sights" of Rangers

According to Sky Austria journalist Florian Plettenberg [via Sport Witness], Rangers are interested in signing Salernitana and Austria centre-back Flavius Daniliuc in the summer window. The Scottish Premiership giants are considered contenders to sign him ahead of Celtic, who have been linked in the last 48 hours.

The Gers are "showing interest in a commitment" to the 23-year-old, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at RB Salzburg, and he is "in the sights" of Clement, as he looks to nail his summer transfer business.

Daniliuc represents an impressive option for Rangers ahead of next term, having won three caps for Austria and shown that he is worthy of holding his own at international level.

He also spent a combined total of nine years at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in his youth team days, developing at two of Europe's biggest clubs. Not only that, but he was prolific in terms of appearances at youth level for his country, too, representing six different age groups and playing a total of 38 matches.

Flavius Daniliuc's international stats Caps Goals Austria Under-21s 9 0 Austria Under-19s 5 0 Austria Under-18s 1 0 Austria Under-17s 3 0 Austria Under-16s 5 1 Austria Under-15s 12 1

At 23 years of age, Daniliuc would be a long-term signing who could be a fulcrum of Rangers' back-line for many years to come, coming in as a younger option than the likes of Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun, both of whom are now in their 30s.

Gers supporters could get the opportunity to watch the Salernitana man up close during Euro 2024, having been picked in Austria's squad for the tournament in Germany, although it remains to be seen how regularly he will feature for his country.

All this transfer activity from Rangers is so exciting ahead of next season, with Clement seemingly well aware of the need to make his squad even better, in order to avenge last season's trophy near-misses up against Celtic.