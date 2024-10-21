Southampton manager Russell Martin appears to be on the brink of losing his job after another weekend of disappointment for the Saints, according to a new report. Martin has been in charge for over a year now, and while he guided the club to promotion last season, the start to the 2024/25 campaign has put him under pressure, so much so that he could be about to lose his job.

Martin under pressure as Southampton bosses prepare for change

Southampton have yet to win a game in the league this season, picking up just one point from a possible 24, and that came against fellow promoted side Ipswich Town. Martin’s men did look on course to end that run on Saturday, as they cruised into a 2-0 lead against Leicester City, but they were unable to hold on and in the end were beaten 3-2.

That is a result that has cranked up the pressure even more on Martin, as his job has been under threat for a few weeks now, after it was reported that Dragan Solak was considering replacements. Solak wants the Saints to establish themselves in the Premier League, and given their start to the season, he has been left "reeling”.

There have also been reports that Southampton’s hierarchy have wanted to see a change in approach to matches, as the risky, possession-based football hasn’t worked for them so far in the Premier League.

When Southampton will sack Russell Martin according to reports

According to Football Insider, Martin is on the brink of being sacked by Southampton after their disappointing result against Leicester. It is now eight league games without a win, and that means they sit joint bottom of the Premier League table, three points adrift of safety.

This report states that some at Southampton believe the “writing is on the wall” for Martin even though he will remain in charge of their game against Manchester City at the weekend. It goes on to add that Martin is “expected” to be sacked if Southampton’s poor run of form continues into November, which essentially means after the trip to the Etihad Stadium, which takes place on October 26.

Defeat to Leicester now means the Saints are on an unwanted club record of 21 matches without a win in the top flight. Furthermore, this report adds that while Martin remains in the job, they have drawn up a list of potential replacements.

Russell Martin's Southampton record Games 64 Won 32 Drawn 12 Lost 20

One name that Solak could be looking at is West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, as back in September it was reported that the Saints are continually monitoring the Spaniard, and given the Baggies’ dip in form in recent weeks, he could jump at the chance to move to the St. Mary’s Stadium and manage in the Premier League. It is believed that Corberan has a £2 million release clause in his West Brom contract, which would likely be affordable for Solak.