Reliable reporter Alfie House has shared a worrying piece of Southampton injury news that has left manager Russell Martin feeling "gutted".

Southampton's poor Premier League start continues

The Saints are still without a win in the Premier League this season, having sealed a return to the top flight last time around, with the jump up in quality proving to be sobering for Martin and his players.

On Saturday afternoon, Southampton threatened to pick up a stunning result away to much-fancied Arsenal, taking the lead through Cameron Archer in the second half at the Emirates.

Unfortunately, the Gunners' quality eventually shone through, with the hosts winning 3-1 in north London, but there was no shame in the scoreline for Martin's men, who largely equipped themselves well in what will be one of their toughest assignments of the campaign.

The defeat still leaves Southampton sitting 19th in the Premier League table and Martin under pressure, however, having picked up just one solitary point from their opening seven matches, suggesting that the south coast club could be in for a long season. They desperately need key players to stay fit, but they may soon receive a blow in that respect.

Southampton suffer injury blow to "fantastic" ace

Taking to X, House reported that Southampton striker Ross Stewart has picked up a muscle injury, with Martin left "gutted" by the situation and a scan required which is a concern.

This is exactly what Southampton could do without, during a long and taxing season where they need as many important players available as possible. While Stewart may not exactly be the first name on the team sheet, he has still made four appearances in the league this term, starting once.

Meanwhile, pundit Sam Parkin once hailed the 28-year-old during his Sunderland days, saying: "Stewart, what a story this has been. He was fantastic today. The forward Sunderland players are really starting to click, (Alex) Pritchard, most touches, most passes today but Stewart’s finishing."

Firepower is so vital in the Premier League, so Stewart possibly not being around will have an impact on Martin's options in the final third, with his side only scoring four goals in seven games in the competition so far this season.

Hopefully, the former Sunderland man's setback isn't too serious, but he has proven to be an injury-prone figure over the years, so there will be understandable concern after this latest issue.

As for Martin, he remains under pressure to keep his job, even though few will judge him by a 3-1 defeat away to Arsenal, and he now has the international break to try and regroup, prior to inspiring a Southampton turnaround, starting with a crucial visit of Leicester City on October 19th, in a game that Saints badly need to win.