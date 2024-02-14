Nobody would have expected to see this result come full-time when it filtered through last night, Southampton's 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions grinding to a disappointing halt away at Bristol City as Russell Martin's Saints were ultimately humbled by the Robins.

Losing 3-1 at Ashton Gate saw the Saints lose ground on the top two in the Championship as a direct consequence, with Leeds strolling to a 4-0 win away at Swansea City to capitalise on a rare Southampton off-day and leapfrog Martin's men.

The South Coast side will have to dust themselves down and go again this coming Friday, as Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion wait ready to pounce on any Southampton frailties after this loss.

A number of often reliable players let Martin down badly away in Bristol, notably Gavin Bazunu who conceded three goals despite only facing four shots on target all night.

Gavin Bazunu's game vs Bristol City in numbers

Bristol showed to Southampton what it means to have a clinical edge at Ashton Gate last night, putting a once unbeatable-looking Saints side to the sword.

Still, Martin will feel disgruntled by his number one goalkeeper in-between the sticks in Bazunu - the former Manchester City goalkeeper now leaking six goals in his last two matches.

The shaky 21-year-old shot-stopper was bailed out by Southampton bagging five goals at St. Mary's to overcome Huddersfield Town last time at home, but his weaknesses in goal were there for all to see versus a ruthless Robins side.

The Republic of Ireland international would make just one solitary save in the nervy Southampton goal, watching on as a bystander at points as the hosts ran riot in an excellent second-half display from Liam Manning's men.

Coupled with his poor day at the office versus the Terriers too, it could well be time for Martin to give Bazunu a breather when the Saints travel to the Hawthorns on Friday night in what could be a tricky contest.

Likewise, the bemused Southampton boss could decide to drop Will Smallbone from his first-team plans in the West Midlands also after an uninspiring midfield display from the 23-year-old in the 3-1 defeat.

Will Smallbone's game vs Bristol City in numbers

The only surviving member of the central midfield trio from the barnstorming Huddersfield victory - with Flynn Downes injured and Stuart Armstrong making up the numbers on the bench - Smallbone might not be so confident about his chances starting the next match after his showing at Ashton Gate.

The lacklustre Saints number 16 would fail to win any duel against Manning's rampant side, whilst only testing the opposition keeper Max O'Leary with one on-target effort all game when helping out in attack.

Smallbone's numbers vs Bristol City Minutes played 90 Touches 63 Accurate passes 44/53 (83%) Duels won 0/6 Possession lost 11x Stats by Sofascore

As can be seen in the table above, it was a sub-par performance in truth from the usually dependable 23-year-old - Smallbone lackadaisically giving up possession 11 times in the centre of the park, whilst also failing to register a single tackle when the home side attacked with energy and pace on many a breakaway move.

Martin will pray that Downes isn't out for a significant period and can bring him back into the lineup against West Brom at the expense of Smallbone, who will drop to the bench after a forgettable performance in the 3-1 loss.

The Saints boss will just excuse this loss as down to lethargy and potential complacency, with Southampton having to get back to winning ways against the Baggies to ensure the wheels don't begin to come off after such a lengthy unbeaten run.