Russell Martin won't be impressed whatsoever by Southampton's slow start out of the blocks to Premier League life, with four defeats on the spin now in the top flight.

To further pile on the misery, the Saints have only scored once across that bleak span of defeats, with more blanks fired last time out against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.

The Red Devils would end up coasting to a 3-0 victory, but the story of the game could well have been different if Cameron Archer had tucked away a penalty when the game was at 0-0, on what was a torrid day for the former Aston Villa striker up top.

Archer's performance vs Man United

It would have been a surprise to the home contingent packed into St. Mary's that Archer was given the nod to lead the line on Saturday, with this being his first Premier League start for his new employers since his summer move from Villa.

Archer will know now it's very unlikely he will make it two starts in a row travelling to Goodison Park, with his performance very underwhelming last time out away from just his tame spot-kick miss.

Andre Onana would comfortably save his effort from the spot in a game that passed Archer by away from this incident, with the 22-year-old only managing 16 touches of the ball and nine accurate passes before being hooked off the pitch just after the hour mark.

That would even be fewer touches than Saints goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who amassed 47 in contrast, with the ex-Arsenal shot-stopper ensuring his new employers weren't on the receiving end of a more comprehensive drubbing by also making seven saves.

Archer only winning one of his six duels in the contest also allowed the likes of Matthijs de Ligt to grow in confidence at the back, who would end up opening the scoring for the visitors after Archer's dire penalty, before Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho then made sure of the three points.

It will be up to Martin now to decide who he starts in the underperforming Saints man's place tonight, despite the fact Archer did fire home two goals the last time Southampton played in the competition last month, beating Cardiff City 5-3 in the process.

But, after such a poor display against Man United, alternatives to Archer will likely now be on his mind ahead of a clash with Everton.

Players who could replace Archer

Martin will be scrambling in his head who to start against the Toffees up top, knowing that Sean Dyche's men are also in dire need of a win on Tuesday evening.

Therefore, the side might not be as weak as the one that was fielded against the Bluebirds in the last round, with the likes of Adam Armstrong and others in with a shout of taking Archer's place.

Alternatives to Archer + their goalscoring records Player Career games Goals scored Armstrong 430 139 Brereton-Diaz 277 64 Ross Stewart 244 93 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Armstrong could well get the nod owing to the fact he is still held in the Saints' good books for his heroics last campaign - having helped himself to 24 strikes on the way to promotion being sealed - and this tie at Goodison Park might well see him break his unwanted duck for the season.

Ben Brereton-Diaz will also be in with a shout to move into the striker position, having started against Man United, whilst Ross Stewart also stands a chance as the injury-prone striker did replace Archer over the weekend.

Whoever is chosen to start this mid-week will want to stake a claim for a starting spot moving forward in Martin's main XI, with Archer not exactly banging down the door for a consistent starting spot after his Red Devils horror show.