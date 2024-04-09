Southampton will look to get out of a sticky patch of not winning in their last three Championship matches by overcoming Coventry City tonight, after an underwhelming away trip to Blackburn Rovers last time out.

The stalemate at Ewood Park saw Southampton fail to show their superiority near the top of the division compared to Blackburn's lowly 16th spot, managing just two shots on target all game in the frustrating 0-0 draw.

The Saints firing blanks in Lancashire could see Adam Armstrong removed from the first-team picture for the clash with the Sky Blues tonight, a potentially bold call by Russell Martin but one that could work with the experienced centre-forward struggling last time out.

Adam Armstrong's performance vs Blackburn in numbers

Facing off against one of his ex-clubs in Blackburn, Armstrong would have been licking his lips at the prospect of firing in a couple of goals to haunt his former employers to steer Southampton to a win.

In reality, the 27-year-old striker would fail to really strike fear into the Riversiders at the back with a lacklustre 77-minute display.

Managing just 29 touches of the ball up top, with Southampton shot-stopper Gavin Bazunu managing 61 in stark contrast, Armstrong never found his groove against John Eustace's men and saw the game pass him by consequently.

Missing a big chance in the contest meant Armstrong couldn't follow up his last Championship strike away to Ipswich Town with another on his travels to Ewood Park, the usually potent Saints number nine uncharacteristically wasteful instead.

Martin could well be cursing his decision to play Armstrong through the centre for this game therefore, having got more out of the 27-year-old down the wings in recent weeks with the former Blackburn man helping himself to 11 assists alongside his 20 second tier strikes in this more creative role.

It remains to be seen whether or not Martin moves Armstrong back out wide or axes him completely, but if he does switch up who his main striker is for the game with Coventry, Che Adams might well find himself back in his manager's plans again after sitting out the Blackburn stalemate.

Che Adams as Armstrong's replacement

Before Adams potentially walks out of St. Mary's in the summer for free, the in-demand number ten will hope he can fire in more goals for his promotion-chasing side to make an immediate return to the Premier League become reality.

The ex-Birmingham City attacker would have felt hard done by to have been dropped for the trip to Blackburn, having netted in the 3-2 defeat at Ipswich alongside Armstrong before the underwhelming display from his teammates versus the Riversiders.

Adams' numbers vs Ipswich Minutes played 77 Goals 1 Touches 44 Key passes 2 Duels won 4 Stats by Sofascore

Southampton were sorely lacking a figure like Adams in the forgettable match at Ewood Park, with the 29-time Scotland international throwing himself about effectively with four duels won in the game at Portman Road alongside notching up two key passes.

Armstrong, on the other hand, would win just two duels against Blackburn in total on top of making zero key passes to try and tee up a Saints shirt for an elusive strike.

Martin will hope these recent poor performances and results to match don't hinder his side's confidence too much, with the playoffs very much coming into view soon for the Saints.

It could well be a bold call from the Southampton boss to drop his team's top goalscorer, but it could prove to be a decision that takes Coventry by surprise on the way to three points being clinched.