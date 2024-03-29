Russell Martin will hope his Southampton players are full of vigour and energy for the visit of Middlesbrough today, having last played a Championship game all the way back on 9 March.

The Saints boss will further be praying for a more defensively solid performance against Michael Carrick's men, with the promotion hopefuls leaking two goals last game to Sunderland and three the match prior away at Birmingham City.

The issues in the Saints ranks aren't just all at the back, however, which could see Martin axe centre-forward Che Adams for the Good Friday clash.

Adams was quiet in attack against Sunderland last match, even as his teammates managed to put four past the hapless Black Cats.

Che Adams' performance vs Sunderland in numbers

Whilst the likes of Adam Armstrong, Stuart Armstrong and Joe Rothwell all shared out the goals in the 4-2 win over the Black Cats, Adams went without a strike in the back-and-forth contest and could risk being dropped as a consequence.

The Scotland international would only muster up one effort on goal in the 84 minutes he managed on the St. Mary's turf before being hauled off, on top of only making 21 accurate passes as a quiet figure on the pitch.

In stark contrast, Southampton's number nine in Armstrong would register six shots on Anthony Patterson's net alongside managing to notch up ten more accurate passes as a lively attacker.

Adams did manage to find the back of the net in Southampton's last two games before this underwhelming display, but with the likes of Sekou Mara available at Martin's disposal over him, the former Birmingham City man could find his spot taken by a new body for the clash with Boro.

Jack Stephens could also be another casualty when their Teesside opponents make the lengthy trip down the South Coast today, having won zero duels last time out in a dire 73-minute display from the experienced Saints servant.

Jack Stephens' performance vs Sunderland in numbers

Clearly admired by his manager who once described the 30-year-old defender as a "real leader", Martin won't be able to still be blinded by his past praise when it comes to assessing Stephen's torrid display against the Black Cats last match.

Winning zero duels from the three he attempted to launch himself into, Stephens was also lackadaisical with the ball at his feet at times with the Saints' number five squandering possession seven times from his poor 73-minute spell.

Amassing just 48 touches, with his centre-back partner on the day in Jan Bednarek just about doubling that with a superior 99 touches registered, Martin could see potential returning figures to the Southampton camp from injury as a blessing to ditch the seasoned defender for the test of Carrick's Boro.

Southampton's last five matches versus Middlesbrough Result Date Result 1. Middlesbrough vs Southampton 23rd Sept 2023 2-1 Boro W 2. Middlesbrough vs Southampton 13th May 2017 2-1 Saints W 3. Southampton vs Middlesbrough 11th Dec 2016 1-0 Saints W 4. Middlesbrough vs Southampton 21st April 2012 2-1 Boro W 5. Southampton vs Middlesbrough 29th Oct 2011 3-0 Saints W Sourced by 11v11

Kyle Walker-Peters potentially being back and ready for selection could see Martin reshuffle accordingly, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis taking Stephens' shaky first-team spot for Walker-Peters to come back in and star at right-back after nursing a knock.

Martin will hope that whatever team is selected can pick up a third home win on the trot against their Teesside opponents as seen in the head-to-head table above, with Stephens and Adams at risk of both being out of the Saints manager's plans to try and pick up another three points.