Southampton won't want to dwell on their draw with Middlesbrough on Good Friday too much, with a hunger to respond immediately to that 1-1 match when travelling away to take on Kieran McKenna's title-chasing Ipswich Town.

The Saints might well find themselves out of reach of those Championship automatic promotion spots now - being nine points off Leeds United in second - but they can still have a say in the complexion of the ongoing race if they topple the Tractor Boys at Portman Road later today.

Russell Martin could look to drop Che Adams after his poor showing last time out against Michael Carrick's Boro for the away day in Suffolk, the former Birmingham City man way off the pace up top.

Che Adams' performance vs Middlesbrough in numbers

Going without a goal in his last two Championship games as the lone Saints centre-forward, it could well be time for the Scotland international to sit out the action at Ipswich.

The misfiring Southampton number ten would end up missing two big chances in the 1-1 draw with Boro, with the hosts wasteful overall when a victory could have seen them make some strides to leap back into the top two picture.

The 5 foot 9 attacker would only end up amassing 23 touches away from his many shots attempted at Seny Dieng's net, with his partner going forward in Adam Armstrong nearly doubling that amount with 41 next to his name.

The experienced former Newcastle United man also managed to find the back of the net in the contest, exposing Adams' off-day even further.

Armstrong's cooly taken opportunity could see Martin stick him in the striker spot over Adams, with the Saints boss often playing the experienced attacker down the right wing recently.

Yet, with Adams' torrid time of it against Boro resulting in him making just 12 accurate passes alongside firing blanks, a rejig could now be necessary.

The right-wing spot could then be taken up by David Brooks subsequently, who already has two goals and three assists next to his name from just nine Saints appearances on loan.

A reshuffle of personnel might even see Martin throw Ryan Fraser back into his XI for the trip to Ipswich, the Magpies loanee impressing from off the bench late on against Carrick's men.

Ryan Fraser's performance vs Middlesbrough in numbers

Fraser could come into the Saints lineup and take Sulemana's left wing spot potentially, with the exciting Saints left winger showing flashes of his excellence with two attempted dribbles but he was still hauled off by Martin on the 63rd minute.

His replacement in Fraser would shine in his place, leading to a selection headache for Martin to address today.

Fraser would come away from his 27-minute spell on the St Mary's turf with a 100% pass accuracy still intact, on top of winning all three ground duels he launched himself into.

Fraser's numbers vs Middlesbrough Minutes played 27 Touches 19 Accurate passes 9/9 (100%) Duels won 3/3 Shots on target 1 Successful dribbles 1/1 Stats by Sofascore

Hailed as being a "brilliant" asset for the Saints earlier this year by his manager, Martin will be delighted he has Fraser back in his selection plans for upcoming Championship matches after the Scotsman had found himself frequently in the St Mary's treatment room.

He could well even break back into the first team for the clash with Ipswich later on, whilst Adams is given a potential breather after failing to leave a lasting impact against Boro.