After three games of the new Premier League season, Russell Martin's Southampton are now very much aware of the huge jump in quality between the Championship and the very top division, with three dismal defeats already making for worrying reading.

The dire Saints are only kept off the foot of the league by Everton currently, who spectacularly collapsed at home to Southampton's near neighbours AFC Bournemouth 3-2 last time out, but it does already looks grim for the South Coast outfit, who have only scored one strike from these opening contests.

There might well be a lot of regret in the air now at St. Mary's that they didn't push harder for more deadline day deals to strengthen, therefore, with Will Smallbone in particular worrying those with Southampton connections since making the jump up.

Smallbone's performances so far this season

Excelling as a key part of the Saints jigsaw last season as Southampton dramatically won promotion via the play-offs, Smallbone's weaknesses are arguably being exposed now moving up to the tougher division.

Scoring and assisting in those crucial play-off matches, with Smallbone even playing Adam Armstrong into space versus Leeds United at Wembley to seal an immediate return to the promised land, he hasn't been at the races so far for Martin's men in their three defeats on the spin.

Smallbone's PL performances this season Stat Newcastle Forest Brentford Minutes played 90 84 45 Goals scored 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 Touches 76 47 45 Accurate passes 43/48 (90%) 28/35 (80%) 13/18 (72%) Key passes 0 0 3 Accurate crosses 0/12 0/3 2/4 Shots 4 0 0 Possession lost 20x 13x 11x Duels won 3/7 2/5 4/5 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the table above, Smallbone's performances in the infancy of this season so far have been largely hit and miss, with his display on the opening day against Newcastle United lively and energetic, with four shots attempted on Nick Pope's goal.

But, both performances since have been somewhat flat, with the Saints number eight routinely squandering possession to the detriment of his lowly side, with the ball given away a staggering 44 times from the three Premier League games that have already happened.

Martin might well be running thin on patience when it comes to the Republic of Ireland international, therefore, with Mateus Fernandes substituted on in his place at the half-time interval versus Thomas Frank's Bees last time out, as the new Portuguese recruit impressed with two shots registered on Mark Flekken's goal.

The Saints boss would have loved to call upon James Ward-Prowse as another body centrally away from Fernandes, however, with a last-ditch reunion falling through reportedly on deadline day for the ex-Southampton great to dramatically come home.

What Ward-Prowse could have offered

Ward-Prowse would have comfortably taken a spot in the middle of the park in the Saints XI if signed by Martin and Co at the death, with the 29-year-old unfortunately departing West Ham United at the very last minute for Nottingham Forest, instead of securing a loan move back to St. Mary's.

A firm fan's favourite whenever he pulled on a Saints strip in the Premier League, the stunning ace could well have given Southampton more of an attacking impetus away at Brentford.

Adam Armstrong was one Saints player crying out for more service in the 3-1 defeat, as the ex-Newcastle man only registered a pitiful 12 touches before leaving the pitch at the interval.

Away from regularly scoring unbelievable free-kicks across his 20-year association with the Saints, Ward-Prowse tallied up 45 assists from 381 top-flight contests, before departing for £30m to the Hammers, £5m more than new Saints signing Aaron Ramsdale.

In contrast, Smallbone, albeit from significantly fewer games across his playing days to date, has 23 assists from 195 games, as Martin attempts to find a different creative spark - away from Ward-Prowse - to make his top-flight new boys less goal-shy going forward.

Described as being "magic" by football journalist Benjy Nurick when at the peak of his powers on the South Coast, Southampton will now have to live with the fact that Ward-Prowse didn't re-enter the building on deadline day, and hope it doesn't cost them dearly in their battle to beat the drop.