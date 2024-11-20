Liverpool were expected to take time to adjust following the departure of long-standing manager Jurgen Klopp and the arrival of Arne Slot back in May.

That, however, has not been the case at all. The Reds are currently top of both the Premier League and Champions League, having won 15 of their 17 games in all competitions this term.

While their attackers, most notably the rejuvenated Mohamed Salah, have stolen the headlines, it's their sturdy defence which has been the true key to their success.

Under Slot, Liverpool have conceded just six times in 11 Premier League games, keeping six clean sheets, while in Europe, they've let in just one goal in four games, that being in a 3-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro.

Slot ready to shake things up at Liverpool

A large part of Liverpool's impressive defensive record this term can be attributed to the performances of goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher, who have shared responsibilities between the sticks.

In the Premier League, the pair boast two of the highest clean sheet percentages this term – Alisson with 66.7% and Kelleher with 40%.

Premier League: Highest clean sheet percentages (2024/25) Player Club Games Save % Vitezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 100 Alisson Becker Liverpool 6 66.7 Jason Steele Brighton 2 50 Andre Onana Manchester United 11 45.5 Caoimhin Kelleher Liverpool 5 40 Mats Sels Nottingham Forest 11 36.4 Nick Pope Newcastle United 11 27.3 Stats correct as of November 19, 2024

Despite their impressive displays, however, Slot is, according to TBR Football, willing to let Alisson and Kelleher leave Liverpool in 2025 and hand the number one jersey to the inbound Giorgi Mamardashvili in what they describe as a shock decision.

Liverpool signed the Georgia international from Valencia in the summer for a fee of £30 million, and will join up with his new club until the end of this season. TBR Football claim that Liverpool are confident that a number of clubs would be interested in Alisson, who earns £150,000 per week at Anfield.

Meanwhile, the publication also claims that Kelleher, who earns just a fraction of Allison's wages with £10,000 per week, has now been told he can leave the club next summer. The Republic of Ireland international had previously stated his desire to leave Anfield in search of first-team football, and it appears his wish has now been granted.

Mamardashvili could be wrong choice for Liverpool, claims Schwarzer

While Slot appears to have full confidence that Mamardashvili can be Liverpool's main man in goal next term, Premier League legend Mark Schwarzer thinks otherwise.

During a recent appearance on the Optus Sport Football Podcast, relayed by Liverpool.com, the Australian, who is the second-most capped keeper in top-flight history, expressed his confusion at the Reds' decision to sign the Georgian.

"The thing about that is, and we talked about it at the Euros as well, his strong point isn't playing with the ball at his feet, Mamardashvili," said Schwarzer.

“That’s why I was a little bit surprised by Liverpool signing him. I don’t understand it because I don’t think he is the blueprint of goalkeeper that they would have, like Alisson or even Kelleher with the ball at his feet, because they are very, very good.”