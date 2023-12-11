Leeds United are back in Championship action on Tuesday night as they travel away to the Stadium of Light to take on managerless Sunderland.

The Black Cats are yet to appoint a permanent successor to Tony Mowbray on Wearside but they ran out 2-1 winners against West Bromwich Albion last time out.

Daniel Farke's side, on the other hand, were able to secure all three points at Ewood Park with a 2-0 win against Blackburn Rovers thanks to goals from Dan James and Crysencio Summerville.

The Whites are third in the Championship and hoping to close the gap on the automatic promotion places as they go in search of an instant return to the Premier League.

Another win on Tuesday would be another step in the right direction and here is FFC's predicted Leeds XI to take on the Black Cats...

1 Illan Meslier

In between the sticks, Farke could select Illan Meslier once again after his clean sheet against Rovers at the weekend. It was a much-needed one after the French stopper conceded two goals from four shots against Middlesbrough during the previous match.

2 Archie Gray

Archie Gray could line up at right-back after another impressive showing on Saturday. The 17-year-old, who is a natural midfielder, came into a central position to slide the ball through to Summerville for the second goal at Ewood Park.

He also made two tackles to win possession back for his side and completed 88% of his attempted passes in what was his 19th league appearance of the campaign for Leeds.

3 Joe Rodon

At the heart of the defence, the Wales international Joe Rodon could start once again. He won all four of his ground duels and made seven clearances to keep a clean sheet against Blackburn.

4 Pascal Struijk

Pascal Struijk bounced back from his disappointing performance against Middlesbrough to put in a commanding display against Blackburn.

The Dutch colossus won 100% (2/2) of his duels and made six clearances, two tackles, and two interceptions across the 90 minutes at Ewood Park.

5 Djed Spence

Sam Byram could drop out of the XI for Djed Spence after the right-footed defender came off injured with 20 minutes to go in Lancashire, and he is now set for three weeks on the sidelines.

The English full-back has made 3.3 tackles and interceptions per match and registered one goal and one assist in 18 Championship matches since his move from Norwich on a free transfer.

It will, therefore, be a blow to lose him for this clash but it could open the door for Spence to finally be unleashed, albeit not in his natural position.

The right-back is yet to start a match for Leeds since his loan move from Tottenham Hotspur but his return of two goals, four assists, and six 'big chances' created in 42 Championship outings for Nottingham Forest during the 2021/22 campaign suggests that he could add an attacking thrust from the full-back position.

6 Ethan Ampadu

At the base of the midfield, Wales international Ethan Amapdu could be tasked with winning the battle in the middle of the park against the Black Cats.

The former Chelsea prospect has caught the eye with 3.7 tackles and interceptions combined and 7.7 ball recoveries per match across 20 league starts.

7 Glen Kamara

Glen Kamara has been a superb addition to the squad since his permanent move from Scottish giants Rangers during the summer transfer window.

He has started 11 league matches and showcased his dominance with a duel success rate of 69% so far, which shows that opposition players have found it difficult to get the better of him in physical contests.

8 Wilfried Gnonto

The second change to the XI could be Wilfried Gnonto being unleashed on the right side of the attack in place of the electric Dan James.

With games coming thick and fast as Leeds head into the international break, Farke may look to rotate his squad at times in order to avoid burnout and muscle injury.

23/24 Championship Dan James (via Sofascore) Appearances 18 Sofascore rating 7.42 Goals Seven Assists Four Big chances created Eight

James is a high-energy player who utilises his pace to cause teams problems and that means that he has a significant workload each match, which is why he could benefit from the rest ahead of the clash with Coventry at the weekend.

This would then open up the door for Gnonto, who has contributed with one goal and one assist in six league starts this season, to convince the head coach that he deserves more time on the pitch moving forward.

9 Joel Piroe

In the number ten position, Joel Piroe could go in search of his ninth Championship goal of the season. The Dutch forward has scored three goals in his last five matches for the club.

He has been a terrific signing from league rivals Swansea City and has proven himself to be a big goal threat from the attacking midfield role behind the starting number nine.

10 Crysencio Summerville

On the left side of the attack, Crysencio Summerville could look to add to his already impressive collection of goals and assists this season.

The right-footed whiz has contributed with nine goals and six assists in 15 Championship starts, including a goal or an assist in each of his last five appearances.

11 Mateo Joseph

The third and final change to the XI could be a bold one from Farke as Mateo Joseph could land his first start of the league season for the Whites.

Georgino Rutter could be benched as he has missed two 'big chances' and lost 28 of his 42 duels over the last two Championship matches.

Academy starlet Joseph was brought off the bench against Blackburn and the England U20 international, who has scored two goals and provided two assists in three U21 outings this term, could be unleashed to show the French whiz that his position is not guaranteed.

The 20-year-old talent, who was hailed as "humble" by ex-U21 boss Michael Skubala, produced 16 goals and two assists in 21 Premier League 2 clashes last season.

He has been a prolific scorer at youth level and this clash with Sunderland could be an opportunity for him to finally burst onto the scene with the first-team.