Leeds United are back at Home Park for the second time in February as they travel away from Yorkshire again to take on Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The Whites face off against Ian Foster's team for the third time in 2024 but for the first time in the Championship since a 2-1 win over the newly-promoted outfit in November 2023.

After a 1-1 draw at Elland Road in January in the FA Cup, the two sides were forced to play a replay earlier this month and Leeds ran out 4-1 winners after extra time.

Since that match, Daniel Farke's men have won two Championship matches by an aggregate score of 7-0, against Rotherham United and Swansea.

Leeds smashed the Swans 4-0 in Wales on Tuesday night and the German head coach could make some alterations to the starting XI from that win as games come thick and fast.

With this in mind, here is FFC's predicted Whites line-up to take on Plymouth at Home Park once again this weekend...

1 Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier should keep his place between the sticks for Leeds as he has been Farke's number one choice throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

He made one save to keep a clean sheet against Swansea last time out and will be looking for another shutout in this clash with Plymouth.

2 Connor Roberts

The first change to the starting XI could come at right-back with Connor Roberts, who joined on loan Premier League side Burnley on deadline day, coming in for Archie Gray.

Archie Gray Vs Swansea Minutes played 77 Key passes One Assists One Duel success rate 100% Sofascore rating 7.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 17-year-old academy graduate produced an excellent performance in Wales with strong defending to win all of his duels and an assist to set up Wilfried Gnonto's first goal.

However, the busy fixture list could make dropping the teenage whiz to the bench to provide Roberts with an opportunity to impress a good decision.

It would provide Gray with a rest and allow the Wales international to build up his match fitness, so that he is not short of it in a future games if Farke needs him.

3 Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon produced a sublime performance against his former club on Tuesday night, and you can read about his superb display in the FFC article below.

4 Ethan Ampadu

Another Wales international should line up at the heart of the defence alongside his fellow countryman - Ethan Ampadu. He has been a revelation at centre-back in 2024 after an enforced change due to an injury to Pascal Struijk.

The pairing have played seven matches at centre-back together and Leeds have won all seven and kept six clean sheets, with one goal conceded, in that time.

They have been imperious at the back and should, therefore, start once again to keep out the likes of Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie on Saturday.

5 Junior Firpo

At left-back, Junior Firpo should keep his place in the starting XI after Sam Byram missed out on the matchday squad through injury on Tuesday.

The former Barcelona full-back has assisted four goals in 12 Championship appearances this season, and could provide a creative threat against Plymouth.

6 Ilia Gruev

Another player who should keep their place in the starting XI is former Werder Bremen central midfielder Ilia Gruev, who produced a fine display on Tuesday.

The impressive gem assisted Crysencio Summerville's opening goal on the night and completed 93% of his attempted passes in midfield for Leeds.

7 Glen Kamara

Farke should start Glen Kamara alongside Gruev once again as the superb partnership helped the Whites to control the match against Swansea.

The Finland international completed an eye-catching 96% of his attempted passes and created two chances for his teammates, which shows that both of the team's midfielders rarely gave the ball away with their passing.

8 Dan James

The second and final change, in terms of personnel, to the XI could come on the right side of the attack with Dan James coming in to replace Georginio Rutter.

Of course, this is not a direct replacement as the French whiz is typically deployed in the number ten position, which was the case against Swansea.

Rutter did not have the best evening against the Swans as he failed to create a single chance for his teammates and did not find the back of the net from any of his four shot attempts, which came to an xG of 0.32.

James returned from injury to make an appearance off the bench against his former club and could, now, return to the starting XI this weekend.

The Wales international, who former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed has the "X-factor", has produced ten goals and six assists in 23 Championship starts this season, which shows that he has the quality to be a match-winner for the Whites.

9 Wilfried Gnonto

Rutter being boldly ditched for James would allow Gnonto to move into a central position, which would provide the versatile gem with more opportunities to make runs through the middle to threaten the opposition goal.

Last four appearances Wilfried Gnonto Bristol City Goal Plymouth Argyle Goal Rotherham United Swansea City Two goals and one assist Stats via Sofascore

10 Crysencio Summerville

Summerville is another player who should keep his place in the starting XI as the Dutch whiz has been a constant threat to opposition defences this season.

The 22-year-old talent has racked up 15 goals and eight assists in 29 appearances in the Championship so far this season for Farke's team on the left flank.

11 Joel Piroe

Finally, Joel Piroe should start once again at the top end of the pitch after a goalscoring return to the starting line-up against Swansea on Tuesday.

A late injury to Patrick Bamford in the warm-up provided him with a big opportunity to impress and he grasped it with both hands as the Dutch striker scored the team's second goal on the night.

Gnonto layed the ball into his path and the former Swans star unleashed a powerful right-footed effort that had too much on it for the goalkeeper to divert away from the back of the net.