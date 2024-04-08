Leeds United are back in action in the Championship once again on Tuesday night as they prepare to host Sunderland at Elland Road.

The Whites are looking to bounce back to winning ways after Daniel Farke's side were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City at the CBS Arena on Saturday.

They will need to pick up all three points to get their promotion push back on track and the German head coach could look to make changes from the starting XI that was selected at the weekend.

With that in mind, here is FFC's predicted Leeds lineup to take to the field against the Black Cats in Yorkshire this week, with three alterations to the team...

1 Illan Meslier

Starting off between the sticks, the French shot-stopper should keep his place in goal as he has been Farke's number one option throughout the season.

Illan Meslier, who has started 39 league games for Leeds this season, however, did not cover himself in glory for Ellis Simms' opener on Saturday as the corner came in close to his goal and he elected to remain on his line.

2 Connor Roberts

The first change to the starting XI could come at right-back as Connor Roberts could be unleashed from the start in order to free up Archie Gray to move into midfield, which will be explained later.

Signed on loan from Burnley on deadline day, the Wales international has produced one goal, one assist, and two 'big chances' created in nine appearances and one start in the Championship so far this season.

Farke could hope for attacking contributions from the forward-thinking defender against the Black Cats, to ensure that Leeds blow their opponents away and secure all three points at Elland Road.

3 Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon should retain his place at the heart of the defence despite a couple of shaky moments against Coventry. There appeared to be a breakdown in communication between Meslier, Rodon, and Gray as Haji Wright got onto the end of a cross completely unmarked to make it 2-0.

The Welsh titan did, however, win 100% (4/4) of his ground duels throughout the game and will be hoping for another dominant display on Tuesday night.

4 Ethan Ampadu

Alongside the Tottenham Hotspur loanee, Ethan Ampadu could continue at centre-back - if he overcomes an illness ahead of the game - for the foreseeable future as Pascal Struijk has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Groin surgery for the Dutch colossus means that he will not play another minute for the Whites this term, which means that the summer signing from Chelsea should remain at the back alongside Rodon.

5 Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo was one of the strongest performers for Leeds at the CBS Arena on Saturday and should keep his place in the starting XI ahead of Sam Byram.

The former Barcelona defender won five of his seven duels in the game - dominating the Coventry players - and created one 'big chance' that Patrick Bamford failed to convert with a superb ball into the box.

6 Archie Gray

In the middle of the park, Gray could move into his more natural position in midfield with Glen Kamara dropped to the bench after Farke claimed that the Finland international was "suffering" from an illness against Coventry.

The former Rangers star was taken off at half-time and the German boss could now remove him from the starting XI for this midweek game to ensure that he is rested and prepared to return to full fitness next weekend.

This would provide Gray with another opportunity to catch the eye in his favoured position, rather than being deployed at right-back.

7 Ilia Gruev

Ilia Gruev could line up next to the 18-year-old England U21 international in midfield after he made his return from injury to start against Coventry.

The Bulgaria international has been a metronomic figure in the middle of the park for Leeds so far this season, with a pass success rate of 93% across 24 Championship outings.

8 Dan James

On the right of the attack, Dan James could keep his place in the starting XI after he created three chances and completed 100% (1/1) of his attempted dribbles against Coventry.

The Welsh speedster, who scored from distance against Hull City in the previous match, could use his pace and direct play to cause constant problems for the Sunderland defence.

9 Wilfried Gnonto

The second change to the lineup could come in the number ten position as Georginio Rutter could be boldly dropped by Farke after a poor performance on Saturday.

He lost possession a staggering 25 times and only made one key pass, with zero 'big chances' created and zero shots on target, in 90 minutes on the pitch.

His disappointing display could open up the door for Wilfried Gnonto, who typically plays down the right, to start behind the striker in a central role.

The Italian whiz, who U23 scout Antonio Mango claimed has "exceptional" anticipation in the box, has scored seven goals in 15 starts and has the ball striking ability to be effective in the middle, as shown by his goals against Plymouth in the FA Cup, and against Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday, and Plymouth in the league, as they came from central areas.

10 Crysencio Summerville

Crysencio Summerville, who has produced 17 goals and eight assists in the Championship so far this season, should keep his place on the left of the attack.

He has been shortlisted for the Championship PFA Player of the Year award and another strong performance against Sunderland could strengthen his case.

11 Mateo Joseph

The third and final change could come in the number nine position. Mateo Joseph could finally be unleashed from the start to replace the misfiring Patrick Bamford.

Selected from the start against Coventry, the former England international has zero goals, zero 'big chances' created, and three 'big chances' missed in his last four Championship appearances.

Joseph, meanwhile, has scored two goals in his last four matches for club and country, and created one 'big chance' and made three key passes off the bench against Mark Robins' side.

Joel Piroe did score for Leeds as a substitute against Coventry but also missed a 'big chance' to secure a draw and does not provide the same level of athleticism and mobility as Joseph at the top end of the pitch.

The 20-year-old marksman has the legs to stretch the opposition defence and cause problems in behind, whereas Piroe is better suited to the number ten role, which does not require as much running down the channels and beyond the last line.