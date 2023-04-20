Everton's financial issues are particularly startling given the lack of quality within their first team. Farhad Moshiri has somehow come to Merseyside and taken a side that has boasted Romelu Lukaku, John Stones and Ross Barkley, spent hundreds of millions, and turned that into Neal Maupay, Michael Keane and an archaic Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Whether they remain in the division or not, the latter of which would plunge the club into further disrepute, something drastic has to change with regard to their recruitment.

At one time the Toffees' U23s were regarded as the best in the country, having won the Premier League 2 twice across three seasons back in 2016. Yet the promotion of those players was scarce, and their careers stalled as a result. Their Iranian owner had been led astray by the shiny alternatives the transfer market could bring, stuttering the growth of numerous youngsters all at once.

Perhaps the main shift in focus, both to save money and to profit from this incredible academy they are blessed with, could be to look to promote youngsters with more regularity to fill places within the squad.

One example might be, instead of tying the permanently-injured Yerry Mina down to another contract or signing the underwhelming Conor Coady from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sean Dyche could look at Paul Tait's U21s and pluck someone ready for first-team action; someone like Ryan Astley.

Who is Ryan Astley?

Having been handed his debut in the U21s at the tender age of 16 by David Unsworth, putting in what he described as a "magnificent performance", the 21-year-old has since gone on to feature countless times for the various youth teams before earning his first taste of senior football.

Having spent this year on loan at Accrington Stanley, the League One club has proved a perfect fit for the promising Welshman, where the defender has made 32 appearances across all competitions, scoring four times.

A 6.77 average rating perhaps belies the importance of the youngster, who records on average 2.4 tackles, 3.1 clearances and 1.7 interceptions per game, via Sofascore, for a side that could be resigned for relegation.

Such experiences lower down the football pyramid, where each clash pits the centre-back against battle-hardened opposition, are sure to prepare the Wales youth international for the trials of England's top flight.

He even outlined back in 2020 just how much he'd grown, citing Unsworth as a vital factor in such progression: "He’s taught me the basics of how to defend the goal. He’s also helped me improve my game with and without the ball. He’s made me a more mature defender."

With a season in League One soon to be under his belt too, this claim is only exacerbated.

Although the reported £4.5m buy-out clause in Coady's loan deal is tempting, a 6.77 rating is no great improvement on Astley. Mina, meanwhile, has started just three league games all season and has a £120k-per-week contract that expires this summer.

If the club are truly interested in saving money and utilising their illustrious academy once again, then Dyche's first port of call after this season should be to ditch these two relics in favour of the potential future of their back line.