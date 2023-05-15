Manchester United are a club that often finds itself drawn into long-running transfer sagas, given their huge profile, a penchant to spend big and an unparalleled desire to go after the most sought-after players in world football.

However, few in history can compete with the summer of 2022, as Erik ten Hag entered a relentless pursuit for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong that would last the whole window.

Having reportedly got close in late June, the Dutchman would eventually stay in Catalonia, and his former Ajax boss was forced to look elsewhere.

The acquisitions of both Christian Eriksen and Casemiro massively bolstered their midfield anyway, but it still felt like they were craving that young maestro to lead them into the future. For all the quality of that pairing, both are 31 years old. They were brought in to ensure that a successful present would make them an attractive proposition for the future.

Having since enjoyed a fine debut campaign at Old Trafford, attention could now be turned to a far more attainable option for this coming summer, in an attempt to finally claim that youthful injection to add to their engine room.

As per Football Insider, that man seems set to be Ryan Gravenberch, as United are noted as having entered the race for another of Ten Hag's former players, alongside rivals Liverpool.

How good is Ryan Gravenberch?

Having starred in his home country, the 20-year-old had more than earned his big move elsewhere. When Bayern Munich came calling, it seemed like a match made in heaven as the switch was made with ease.

However, it has since been an arduous first year in Germany for the £26m-rated youngster, who has seen chances limited under both Julian Naglesmann and now Thomas Tuchel.

Just two Bundesliga starts is disingenuous towards what was a standout season the year prior, as he left Amsterdam with a lasting memory of his excellence.

Maintaining a 7.17 average rating, it was astounding how comfortable this teenage sensation was on the ball despite standing at 6 foot 3.

His imperious displays were underpinned by 1.1 key passes and 1.6 tackles per game, showcasing his penchant for reclaiming possession and then sending his team on the attack. Coincidentally, this is how the aforementioned De Jong plays, almost as a quarterback but possessing the ability to carry the ball into the final third too.

Indeed, although De Jong is far more concentrated on carrying the ball himself, given how he ranks in the top 2% for progressive carries per 90 when compared to other midfielders across Europe, he has made 1.3 key passes and 1.3 tackles per game this term, a similar output to that of his Dutch colleague.

Also, given the 26-year-old is six years Gravenberch's senior, there is reason to believe that should the £156k-per-week monster link up with Ten Hag once again, he can soon reach the levels of Barcelona's midfield magician ahead of schedule.

Despite Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić branding his titan as "an outstanding player", it is clear that they view him as one for the distant future. A move to Manchester could see his potential realised much faster, under the tutelage of someone who arguably knows him better than anyone.