Arsenal are on course to earn their first Premier League title since that infamous 2003/04 campaign, with Mikel Arteta the architect for such success.

The Spaniard returned to the Emirates during a period of struggling revolution, as an unproven head coach with big ambitions of leading the Gunners back to the top. Many questioned his credentials, as being Pep Guardiola's sidekick for years did not comply with the usual career path enjoyed by managers, but as of now these issues have fallen silent.

Few can question the impact the 41-year-old has had on this squad, propelling the careers of almost all of his players forward whilst signing the necessary additions to truly make them a title challenger.

Whether Manchester City catch them or not they will need to keep moving forward come next season, if their return to the apex of English football is to be sustained.

Therefore, a plan to potentially displace one of Granit Xhaka or Thomas Partey within the next few years will likely be high on the agenda.

Aged 30 and 29 respectively, their experience at the top level is immeasurable. However, it also marks the twilight years of their impressive careers, which could culminate in a flurry of elite honours under this current dynasty.

In an effort to secure a replacement before their exit, with the hopes whoever might be signed can absorb the necessary information to play in such roles, perhaps Arsenal could capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and poach the Dutchman this summer.

That is at least what reports are suggesting could well happen.

How has Ryan Gravenberch played this season?

Having made his £20m move to Germany after a successful season at the base of Ajax's midfield, it was expected that the 20-year-old would stay at the Bavarian giants for the bulk of his career as the anchor in their engine room.

However, it has instead been a tough debut campaign for the youngster.

Without really being given a sustained run in the side across his 26 appearances in all competitions, the hulking prodigy has unsurprisingly struggled for consistency. In the Bundesliga, for example, Gravenberch has made just one start all season.

It marks a stutter in what was promised to be a glittering career, especially after the role the 6 foot 3 maestro played in the success of his former side.

Despite being a teenager, that final year in his homeland saw the midfielder maintain a 7.17 average rating in the league, upheld by his 86% pass accuracy, 1.1 key passes and 1.6 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

To compare this with the exploits of Partey from this campaign, who has earned widespread praise for his domineering displays under Arteta, there is far from a vast gulf in quality that suggests the youngster couldn't step into the role.

The Ghanaian's 7.21 rating notes a drop in average key passes to just 0.9 per game, whilst his pass accuracy actually jumps up to 87%. This is capped off through 2.3 tackles per game, via Sofascore, although his £156k-per-week potential successor was featuring in a side that dominated possession.

Edu could use his forward-thinking mindset in this situation to capitalise on this downtrodden sensation, capturing a cut-price deal for a star who his former boss Julian Nagelsmann had suggested was "better than most other footballers".

With a towering midfield presence partnered with metronomic qualities to dictate a game, few fit the Partey mould with such ease as Gravenberch. It would likely not take long for him to swiftly surpass the ageing general too, given his youth and capability to learn.