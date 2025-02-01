Liverpool’s relentless march to the Premier League title continued with an excellent 2-0 victory over an in-form side Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Arne Slot would have been wary of the threat the Cherries possess, especially after they shocked Nottingham Forest in midweek, scoring five goals against the side that sit third in the Premier League table.

Knowing that his side would go nine points clear of Arsenal with a win at the Vitality Stadium, the Anfield outfit delivered a professional performance on the south coast.

It comes as no surprise that Mohamed Salah was the hero, scoring both of Liverpool’s efforts to reach 178 Premier League goals, overtaking Frank Lampard to become the sixth-highest scorer in the history of the competition.

A new contract for the Egyptian talisman hasn’t materialised yet, but surely it won’t be long before Slot presents an offer.

Mohamed Salah’s game in numbers vs Bournemouth

Salah was as influential as ever for the Reds. His first goal was a well-taken penalty after just 30 minutes before he netted a delightful curling effort in the second half to secure his brace and ensure Liverpool took home three points.

He also made two key passes, registered four shots, delivered one accurate cross and succeeded with two of his three dribble attempts throughout the game.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool - Key Statistics Metric Highest-Ranked Accurate passes Illia Zabarnyi (48) Key passes Dominik Szoboszlai (3) Tackles Ryan Gravenberch (7) Ground duels won Ryan Gravenberch (9) Shots on target Mohamed Salah (3) Via Sofascore

Who knows where the club would be without their star man and if he remains fit and in this sort of form over the coming months, the Anfield side could win a couple of major trophies.

It is a team effort, however. As such, Ryan Gravenberch is the fulcrum behind their title charge, no doubt about that.

The Liverpool star who's driving the title charge

The Dutchman has started every single top-flight game for the Reds this season, signifying his importance to the cause as Slot aims to win the title in his first season as manager.

He may have registered just two assists, but his job in controlling the midfield has been crucial during the club’s title charge over the previous few months.

Against the Cherries, Gravenberch not only succeeded with 93% of his passes, but the midfielder also won nine ground duels, lost possession on just three occasions and made a staggering seven tackles throughout the 90 minutes.

Salah may have got the goals, but Gravenberch deserves the plaudits after another flawless display.

The 22-year-old received a match rating of 7/10 from Danny Gallagher at the Anfield Watch, who stated that ‘a big, elegant, statue of ball-playing midfielder is exactly what you want on gritty afternoons like this, and the Reds’ most-improved player of the season delivered’.

Deliver he did. If Liverpool go on to win their 20th domestic title in May, Salah’s goals may well prove to be the deciding factor. But in Gravenberch, they have solidity in the midfield area, which, during tight games like today, helps massively.