Storm Darragh has soured Merseyside's collective mood, but Liverpool will still sit at the top of the Premier League table by the end of the weekend.

Such is the strength of Arne Slot's side, such is the brilliant start to the campaign that has seen Liverpool cede ground in just three of their 14 fixtures thus far.

The table-toppers will now rest and recover ahead of more gruelling action, but there's an undeniable sense of frustration that the Reds have been prevented from righting the wrongs of midweek, enduring defensive issues in a 3-3 draw at St. James' Park.

The Merseyside derby will have to wait and perhaps it's for the best, in some ways. Ryan Gravenberch has been indomitable in the engine room this season but suffered from burnout against Newcastle United.

Premier League Statistics - Ryan Gravenberch Match Stats* 2023/24 2024/25 Matches (starts) 26 (12) 14 (14) Goals 1 0 Assists 0 1 Touches* 28.8 73.8 Pass completion 83% 89% Key passes* 0.6 0.6 Dribbles completed* 0.9 0.9 Ball recoveries* 2.8 5.4 Tackles + interceptions* 1.5 3.9 Total duels (won)* 2.8 (47%) 5.5 (63%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

He's started every Premier League and Champions League match this season and is widely regarded as one of the highest-performing midfielders in Europe.

It's no wonder that Real Madrid have caught his scent.

Real Madrid's interest in Ryan Gravenberch

As reported earlier this week, Real Madrid are interested in Gravenberch after the Netherlands midfielder's stunning start to the season, making major headway since the middling results of 2023/24.

Reports of Madrid's interest in Gravenberch serve to heighten the concerns around Liverpool's midfield depth, and though it's unlikely that FSG would allow the high-flying Dutchman to leave for anything other than a staggering sum, it highlights such fears all the same.

Even so, Liverpool could do with another deep-sitting option in the centre of the park, and might have found the perfect candidate to complete a robust mix of talent.

Liverpool want a new midfielder

According to Spanish sources, Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, with the intrigue arising from Los Blancos' desire to sign Gravenberch in a mammoth deal.

This season, De Jong has been on the fringe due to an injury and consequent complications, but he has a proven record across a span of years and could certainly add a dimension to Slot's ball-playing system.

A long-time Manchester United target, Gravenberch's countryman would be a welcome asset to Liverpool's first team, though whether FSG would agree to the £51m outlay is another matter.

What Frenkie De Jong would bring to Liverpool

There's no denying that Liverpool looked a bit leggy against a roaring Newcastle side on Wednesday, and Gravenberch's struggles really did emphasise the need for a foil.

Wataru Endo, 32, has played a bit-part role this term, and though he's effective in late moments, combative and tough, the Japan star leaves plenty to be desired on the ball. Elsewhere, the young Tyler Morton is a part of the first-team squad but scarcely used. Gravenberch needs support.

And he could find it in compatriot De Jong, who has struggled for fitness and form this season but is known to have one of the richest passing ranges across the continent.

As per FBref, the 27-year-old ranks among the top 1% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 4% for progressive passes, the top 7% for passes attempted and progressive carries and the top 20% for tackles per 90. Quite the dynamic player.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Waxing lyrical about the star's qualities, former Barca boss Xavi said last season that he's "one of the best players in the world."

When fit and firing, this is true. And, moreover, De Jong would be able to assume the role that Gravenberch is playing for Liverpool. The Liverpool sensation ranks among the top 10% of Premier League midfielders this season for passes attempted per 90 and the top 19% for pass completion.

Gravenberch, like De Jong, is an adept driver, penetrating through the centre and influencing attacking transitions with slick and purposeful passing. This is crucial for Slot's tactical set-up, allowing for sturdy and controlled central play but also providing a switch from which forward transition can be initiated with rapidity.

He's gone from strength to strength under Slot's wing and it's hard to imagine that De Jong wouldn't at least showcase some impressive qualities within the Anfield brood.

Though he's struggled for fitness this term, starting just one La Liga fixture, De Jong has completed 224 appearances in total for the Catalan giants, notably lifting one league title and one Copa del Rey trophy.

And last season, across 20 league matches, De Jong not only completed 94% of his passes but averaged 1.1 key passes per game and came out on top in 59% of his duels, as per Sofascore.

Patently, there's a world-class player in there who could make a real difference to Liverpool's exploits under Slot's management going forward.

Of course, as alluded to earlier, there's no reason why FSG shouldn't engineer a deal with Barcelona for the midfield maestro even if Gravenberch stays put, as will probably, hopefully, surely, be the case.

Liverpool have a demonstrable title-winning quality about them, having raced into such a commanding lead across the opening months of the campaign.

But Gravenberch's perceived burnout against Newcastle calls for further talent to rotate with him and allow for greater depth. Liverpool should make their move in 2025.