Liverpool were dealt an almighty hammer blow earlier this month when their dream target Jude Bellingham had his move to Real Madrid all but confirmed. As a club that has personally thwarted the Reds on many occasions in recent years, particularly in their Champions League clashes, this represented further frustration as fans were left gutted.

However, Jurgen Klopp and FSG have not let it slow them down.

Their pursuit of a midfield overhaul which is so richly needed has already been backed up by the reporting of Fabrizio Romano. He wrote on Twitter just a few weeks before breaking the news of the Borussia Dortmund superstar's imminent departure: "Liverpool see Jude Bellingham deal as ‘too expensive’ due to £130m fee, huge salary over 6 years and commission... Liverpool will 100% sign 2/3 midfielders".

It was this concluding statement that has reignited hope around Anfield, with Alexis Mac Allister seemingly expected to be the first of what promises to be a transformative window.

The Argentina international would mark an instant upgrade on their current crop of midfield duds, and could strike up an instant partnership with another transfer target: Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are working on a deal for the youngster, with FSG seemingly confident of sealing their man.

His mooted £25m fee only makes the Dutchman an even more attractive option, and it is a move they seem to be working hard to push through.

Would Ryan Gravenberch succeed at Liverpool?

Standing at 6 foot 3, this promising titan boasts a composure and class seldom seen in players with his physique.

However, just two Bundesliga starts this season since his big move to Germany last summer does not give justice to his true qualities. It was his final year at Ajax that truly garnered widespread interest.

Earning a 7.17 rating, the 20-year-old married 1.1 key passes and an 86% pass accuracy with 1.6 tackles per game, via Sofascore. He sat at the base of their midfield, conducting the play with a startling elegance for someone so imposing.

This level of performance came as no surprise to one of his youth coaches, as Brian Tevreden had claimed: "Physically, I see Frank [Rijkaard] in him from back in the day because he’s tall and very strong.

“But technically, I would say he’s a better version of Pogba in his best days at Juventus, in terms of his technique and his presence on the pitch. He’s very dominant like Pogba was, and that’s what I see in Ryan."

To pair this kind of solidity and creativity from deep could afford the platform for Mac Allister to thrive, similar to the relationship he has struck with Moises Caicedo at Brighton and Hove Albion.

This has allowed the 24-year-old to score nine times from the engine room, maintaining a 7.24 average rating too, as per Sofascore.

With the perfect blend of power, pace, quality and relentless work rate, in one fell swoop FSG could solve Klopp's biggest problem.