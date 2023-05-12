Leeds United's time under Marcelo Bielsa was a roller-coaster, yet in the eyes of the fanbase, he could do no wrong.

As the man to finally return them to the Premier League after 16 long years of Championship football, his play style and commitment to the area helped him reach god-like status around Yorkshire.

However, that's not to suggest that the 67-year-old was without his failures whilst in the Elland Road dugout, as his eventual sacking does suggest that things simply had to have gone wrong. Andrea Radrizzani would not have been able to simply dismiss the revered boss without ample cause.

His final year in charge saw form take a dramatic nosedive, and for all their attacking prowess, their defensive deficiencies were irrefutable as they spiralled towards the drop.

Whilst tactical malfunctions likely led to such a torrid last campaign, questionable transfer dealings also played a part in such misery.

For example, the shambolic decision to unload £25m on Dan James, despite the Welshman having shown little evidence to suggest he would ever be worth such a fee, offered a glimpse into such failure.

It might be understandable to assume that the Italian supremo could have learned from such a blunder, signing wide men whose entire game relies on pace; yet with the Whites noted in the race to sign Rangers' Ryan Kent, it seems the Italian refuses to progress.

How has Ryan Kent played this season?

The season before he moved to Yorkshire, the Manchester United forward boasted just five goals in all competitions, three of which came in the league.

Although Kent naturally has enjoyed a more fruitful campaign this year, it must be remembered that he stars for one of two clubs that are so comfortably the best teams in their division.

His three goals and ten assists in the Scottish Premiership this season are somewhat bolstered by this lack of quality opposition, as he failed to record a goal contribution across nine Champions League fixtures, including qualifying.

The £18k-per-week trickster has been lauded in the past, however, the words of journalist Aiden McCartney actually stand to devalue the 26-year-old even closer to James' level.

He suggested the Gers star had "pace to burn" back in the day, when in fact it seems he could just be like the "pace merchant" that fellow writer Tom Dutton once branded the on-loan Fulham flop.

Having recorded 90 goal contributions across 218 appearances since moving to Scotland, it is clear that Kent possesses some degree of quality. However, pure speed alone will not be enough to command the requisite performances to star in the English top-flight.

James stands as miserable proof of this, with just four goals for the club across his two-year spell, and should therefore serve as a stark warning to Radrizzani.