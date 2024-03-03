Ange Postecoglou has done well to revive a number of stars since arriving at Tottenham Hotspur, whilst also adding his own mark on the North London side. But the former Celtic boss couldn't turn every player's form around and that could lead to one particular summer departure.

Currently on course to finish outside the Premier League's top four in Postecoglou's debut season, Spurs will no doubt turn their attention back towards the summer transfer window for further additions. Daniel Levy has so far backed Postecoglou on the transfer market, welcoming the likes of Micky van de Ven and James Maddison last summer, before then signing Timo Werner - who scored his first goal for the club against Crystal Palace - and Radu Dragusin.

Now, Levy could splash the cash once again to sign Jarrad Branthwaite and Pedro Neto in big-money deals that the Lilywhites have already been linked with. First, however, the North London club may need to deal with some exit news, as one player struggling for minutes potentially prepares to leave.

According to Dan Kilpatrick, Ryan Sessengnon could be allowed to leave Spurs this summer after earning just seven minutes of first-team football so far this season, which came in the FA Cup, having suffered poorly-timed injury blows.

Kilpatrick told The Tottenham Way Podcast: “I think Sessegnon should go and probably will go. He, as much as anyone, would benefit from a fresh start. There was a lot of interest in him in the summer, and Conte really liked him. I hope he can get fit again, but I don’t think he has a future at Spurs.”

After five years at the club, Sessegnon looks set to leave with a whimper more than anything, having failed to make an impact during a difficult spell.

"Strong" Sessegnon needs fresh start

There was a brief moment under Antonio Conte when Sessegnon finally began to find his feet in a Spurs shirt, but then injury struck to sum up his time in North London. What will undoubtedly frustrate the left-back the most is the fact that he may never get the chance to impress Postecoglou if he leaves this summer, leading to questions of what might have been.

Ryan Sessegnon's recent injury history Games Missed (via Transfermarkt) 23/24 - Hamstring injury 3 23/24 - Hamstring injury 5 23/24 - Surgery 21 22/23 - Hamstring injury 22 21/22 - Hamstring injury 7

Mainly struggling with hamstring injuries since 2021, Sessengnon must ensure that his issues in that area are solved once and for all, before making a fresh start elsewhere.

When he is injury-free, the former Fulham man can be as important as ever, with Conte previously highlighting his reliability during his tenure via Football365: "About Sess, we are talking about now a young player but a reliable player who I can count on for games in the Premier League or Champions League, for every game.

“You know very well I try in every game to make the right decision but in that role I am OK because I have (Ivan) Perisic and Sessegnon, two important players.

“He improved a lot and I remember very well since I arrived Sessegnon was another player. Now he is a reliable player and he has great confidence. He is strong physically and improved in his quality and technically."