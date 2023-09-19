The 2023 edition of golf's Ryder Cup is just around the corner, and as the USA and Europe prepare to once again battle for the most illustrious trophy in the sport, we here at Football FanCast are wondering which players support which clubs.

With that in mind, here is the list the football fans at this year's event and which teams they support.

Rory McIlroy - Manchester United

Kicking things off is probably the most recognisable Golfer of all, in the UK at least, Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman is a massive Manchester United fan and has never hidden his love for the Red Devils. In 2014, the two-time PGA Championship winner was invited to parade his Claret Jug around Old Trafford during half-time of the game against Swansea City.

The 34-year-old has also often recounted the time that Roy Keane denied him an autograph as a child; we reckon Kean might be less likely to turn him down now, though.

Shane Lowry - Manchester United

Ireland's Shane Lowry is next, and just like his teammate north of the border, the Irishman is an avid supporter of Manchester United. The 36-year-old hasn't been shy about his support for the Red Devils over the years, telling National Club Golfer that the team he dislikes most is Manchester City and mocking fellow golfer Billy Horschel after United beat his side, West Ham United.

Lowry's greatest moment came in 2019 when he won the Open Championship.

Brooks Koepka - Manchester United

Okay, this is the last Manchester United fan on the list, we promise.

Like his Ryder Cup opponents McIlroy and Lowry, Brooks Koepka is a huge United fan. The American revealed that his love of the team stems from when he borrowed McIlroy's ticket and attended a few games, instantly falling for the team. He was asked whether he was considering a bid to buy the club following his move to LIV Golf, to which he joked: "I could use a little more money, yeah. But I think that's out of my price range."

The 33-year-old became world number one in 2018 and remained so for 47 weeks - he's now number 14.

Tommy Fleetwood - Everton

Tommy Fleetwood is another of the country's most well-known golf stars, especially in Liverpool and among Evertonians.

Fleetwood has always been open about his love for Everton and has been welcomed to the club as a guest multiple times in the past, and he even made a visit to the building site of the new stadium earlier this year.

For the 2021 edition of the Masters, the Southport native had someone engrave the club's name on his wedge.

Justin Rose - Chelsea

The first fan of a southern club on the list, and it's Englishman Justin Rose, who is a very vocal Chelsea fan.

Given his very open support of the team, he was invited to the training ground in 2020 to take part in a putting challenge with former captain and club legend John Terry; unsurprisingly, the former England international didn't emerge victorious from that encounter.

His greatest moment in the sport came in 2013 when he won the U.S. Open.

Jon Rahm - Athletic Bilbao

Jon Rahm is the first Spaniard to make the list, and, unsurprisingly, he supports a team from his home country, Athletic Bilbao.

Rahm was born in the Basque Country, and given the intense loyalty those from the region often show to their home, it probably shouldn't be surprising to read that he's a massive fan of Bilbao. He was honoured by the club earlier this year when he was named as the first of 12 ambassadors for the club as a part of its 125th anniversary celebrations.

On the course, the 28-year-old has won two Major Championships, the Masters in 2023 and the U.S. Open in 2021.

José María Olazábal - Real Sociedad

The second Spaniard on the list and the second to be born in the Basque Country.

While Bilbao might be the more recognisable club to those outside of Spain, Real Sociedad is another massive club from the area and just so happens to be the side supported by golf great Jose Maria Olazabal.

In 2012, the 57-year-old was invited by the club to take the kick-off in their La Liga game against Sevilla. Before kick-off, he was also presented with the club's gold and diamonds insignia for his "exemplary sporting trajectory as well as his condition as a lifelong fan of La Real."

On the course, he has won two Major Championships, the Masters in 1994 and again in 1999. He also led Team Europe to a remarkable win in the 2012 edition of the Ryder Cup.

Tyrrell Hatton - Liverpool

Back to the Premier League now, Tyrrell Hatton is our first Liverpool fan on the list.

Just like the Everton-loving Fleetwood, Hatton hired someone to engrave one of his wedges for the Masters this year with several Liverpool references, including YNWA, the six Champions League winning years and Allez Allez Allez. We think it might be fair to class the 31-year-old as a bit of a superfan.

Hatton was a member of the last Ryder Cup winning side for Europe in 2018.

Ludvig Aberg - Liverpool

Ludvig Aberg will get his first taste of Ryder Cup action this year, but his attention might be elsewhere as his beloved Liverpool look to be mounting something of a title bid again in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has made no secret of his love for the Reds, explaining in an interview earlier this year that the last thing to make him cry was the club's remarkable comeback against Barcelona in 2019.

All eyes will be on the youngster to see how he fares in one of Golf's most illustrious tournaments.

Thomas Bjørn - Liverpool

The final Liverpool fan at the Ryder Cup this year is golfing great Thomas Bjorn. The Dane is a massive fan of the six-time European Champions and has been a guest at Anfield on multiple occasions.

In 2018, he said he'd use Liverpool and Steven Gerrard as inspiration as he captained the European team in that year's Ryder Cup. It clearly worked as Europe claimed the title that year under his leadership.

Interestingly, his inclusion in the 1997 Ryder Cup squad made him the first Dane to ever play for Europe in the competition.

Matt Fitzpatrick - Sheffield United

Matt Fitzpatrick has announced himself as one of golf's best players in recent years, in no small part thanks to his U.S. Open win in 2022. Unfortunately, his beloved Sheffield United look unlikely to match his own success this year.

That said, the 29-year-old is an incredibly proud fan of the Blades and likes to let the world know with his red and white striped tour bag.

Fitzpatrick revealed that he was offered the chance to invest in the club earlier this year but revealed it was too expensive.

Luke Donald - Tottenham Hotspur

Onto this year's European captain now, Luke Donald.

The former world number one has always been open about his love of Tottenham Hotspur and even had former Spurs player Jamie Redknapp as a playing partner for a while.

We're sure that Donald has been studying Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou for some ideas ahead of Europe's attempt to reclaim the Ryder Cup this year.

Francesco Molinari - West Ham United

Francesco Molinari is a massive fan of West Ham United, which might seem odd considering he's Italian and the Hammers aren't exactly the most trophy-laden team in England, but he has a great reason.

The 2018 Open Championship winner explained that his love of the Irons stems from his time living in the capital from 2009:

"I started following West Ham when I moved to England in 2009. Gianfranco Zola was the manager and we're quite good friends, so I started following him and getting to know more about the club. I just kept following them from there."

Now that he's seen the East Londoners pick up a European trophy, we're sure he'll want to pick up another trophy for Europe.

Edoardo Molinari - Juventus

A part of the 2010 Ryder Cup-winning Europe Team, Edoardo Molinari is the second Italian on this list and a lifelong fan of Serie A giants Juventus.

The 42-year-old currently lives in Turin and can be seen proclaiming his love for the Bianconeri on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas - Leeds United

And here we are, the final three players at this year's Ryder Cup that have announced themselves as football fans. It's a slightly different situation with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. The two Americans have confirmed that they are now fans of the beautiful game, but their support for Leeds United has come about through their investment in the club.

The pair have invested by buying shares in Leeds' new owners, the American 49ers Group.

The two men were supposed to be joined by fellow American Rickie Fowler, but the 34-year-old pulled out of the deal upon the club's relegation to the Championship. A decision he could come to regret if the Peacocks can return to the top flight within the next few years.

And there you have it, all the self-confessed football fans at this year's Ryder Cup and the teams they support.